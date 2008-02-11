HTC P3470: touchscreen GPS smartphone

HTC today launched the GPS-equipped HTC P3470 mobile phone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The HTC P3470 GSM/GPRS/EDGE handset comes with TomTom Navigator 6 software preinstalled, and runs on Windows Mobile 6 Professional.

Aiming to bring ‘affordable smartphone, GPS-based devices to the masses’, HTC is apparently prepping a range of sat-nav handsets to hit us in the coming months.

The HTC P3470 features a 2.8-inch touchscreen, TomTom Navigator 6 for AGPS-enabled sat-nav, plus a 1GB microSD card for mapping and other data storage. There’s also a 2-megapixel camera, Bluetooth 2.0 and a battery that promises up to 350 minutes of talk time and up to 240 hours of standby time.

The HTC P3470 will be available to customers across Europe later this month. UK pricing has yet to be confirmed but on the mainland, it will sell for €449 (£334).