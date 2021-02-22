Nintendo Switch for AU$299: new 'eBay Tuesdays' will drop hot deals weekly

We've seen our fair share of Australian Nintendo Switch discounts here at TechRadar, but never one this low: tomorrow only, eBay Australia will be offering up the popular console for just AU$299 – the only caveat is that you'll need to be an eBay Plus member to snag one.

Not a Plus member? No sweat: you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right here .

This insane deal comes as the online marketplace launches eBay Tuesdays , a new weekly deals event that's exclusive to Plus members, and is promised to feature hot products at incredible prices every Tuesday.

To kickstart eBay Tuesdays, tomorrow (Tuesday, February 23) the site has 1,000 units of the Nintendo Switch available for AU$299, which is the cheapest Australian price we’ve ever seen on the hybrid console. Before this deal, the lowest Switch price we’d seen was AU$315, and that was over two years ago.

If you’d like to snatch one up, this deal will be dropping tomorrow in allotments at 10am and 2pm. Also available tomorrow are 1,200 units of the Baseus 5.0 Earphone wireless gaming headphones – down to just AU$15 each from their usual price of AU$32.90.

We’ve got a taste of what to expect the following week as well. Next Tuesday (March 2) there'll be 500 units of the Kitchen Couture 12L air fryer available for AU$79, a big drop from the usual RRP of AU$149. This deal will be dropping at 2pm.

While the above deals are only available to Plus subscribers, eBay is offering any member (Plus or not) the chance to snap up a Dyson desk fan for AU$299, a steep discount from its regular price of AU$449.

Get cheap movie tickets via eBay

As part of this new promo, eBay is also partnering with Hoyts to bring you discounted movie tickets every Tuesday. Any customer will be able to buy AU$11 standard movie tickets at Hoyts, which will save you up to 50% on the latest flicks. (Do note however that booking fees and surcharges may apply.)

Additionally, eBay Plus members can score an extra treat, with 40% off standard Hoyts Lux movie tickets, making them AU$25 a pop.

To round out eBay Tuesdays, Plus subscribers can also get an extra 10% off already discounted items from its deals page for a limited time only, with a maximum discount of AU$300 on offer.

If you’d like to get onboard, as mentioned above eBay is offering first-timers a 30-day free Plus trial. If you decide to stay after the trial, a membership is AU$49 a year.