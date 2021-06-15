Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series S prices slashed on Amazon AU ahead of Prime Day

Tax-time is rapidly approaching in Australia, and there are already a number of excellent EOFY sales on offer for a variety of products. Gaming promises to be a big focus during this year's sales, and Amazon AU is already delivering on that promise with some fantastic discounts on the latest video game consoles.

The Nintendo Switch console is likely to be one of the hottest and most in-demand items during this year's sales – something we can attest to based on last year's EOFY and Prime Day sales.

Surprisingly, Amazon AU has already discounted the Nintendo Switch in both Grey and Neon Blue/Red colour options ahead of this year's Prime Day celebrations. Right now, you can pick up the console for just AU$379, which is a big saving of AU$90.95 off the RRP.

Sure, there's every chance that price may drop even further for Prime Day, but you can bet your bottom dollar that there'll be far more people trying to purchase one during the actual event, which means you might end up missing out entirely for the sake of a few extra bucks off.

Nintendo Switch console AU$469.95 AU$379 (save AU$90.95) Now even cheaper than it was during Amazon's Mid-Year-Sale, and ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Nintendo Switch (2019 revision) has dropped to just AU$379 at Amazon AU for both the Grey and Neon Blue/Red versions. That's a huge EOFY 2021 saving of AU$90.95 off the RRP.View Deal

Alternatively, if you're more of a next-gen gamer, you may want to consider this deal on the Xbox Series S console, which has had its priced slashed on Amazon AU at the moment.

Usually priced at AU$499, Microsoft's console is now only AU$429 ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which is a saving of AU$70 off the RRP.

Like the Nintendo Switch deal above, we imagine that the Xbox Series S may end up receiving a further discount during the actual event, though it might be harder to nab one in the middle of what's sure to be a buying frenzy.