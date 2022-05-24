New Thor: Love and Thunder trailer reveals terrifying villain Gorr the God Butcher

Audio player loading…

If you thought last month's teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder was hype-inducing, wait until you check its first official trailer, which premiered tonight during game 4 of the NBA Playoffs.

The new trailer gives fans plenty to chew on, offering a more significant look at Jane Foster's Mighty Thor, while also finally revealing the film's terrifying villain Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale under a large amount of makeup.

In addition to spotlighting Gorr's reveal and Jane's new superpowered form, the trailer also sees the return of some other familiar faces from the Thor series, including Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, now King of New Asgard, and director Taika Waititi's Kronan warrior Korg.

Furthermore, the trailer also provides us with an exact release date for the film, with which is now set to release in theaters on July 8, 2022. You can check out the excellent new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder below,

Who is Gorr the God Butcher?

As his name would suggest, Gorr the God Butcher is a supervillain who's devoted his life to the killing of gods. Of course, Gorr's crusade did not begin on a whim, but out of an insatiable need for vengeance.

In the Marvel Comics, Gorr was born into extreme poverty on a planet with no name, one which saw he and his parents scrape by on the brink of starvation every single day. To make matters worse for Gorr, both his mother and father would die while he was still a child, leaving him to fend for himself on an unforgiving world.

