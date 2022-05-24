New Thor: Love and Thunder trailer reveals terrifying villain Gorr the God Butcher

Audio player loading…

If you thought last month's teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder was hype-inducing, wait until you check its first official trailer, which premiered tonight during game 4 of the NBA Playoffs.

The new trailer gives fans plenty to chew on, offering a more significant look at Jane Foster's Mighty Thor, while also finally revealing the film's terrifying villain Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale under a large amount of makeup.

In addition to spotlighting Gorr's reveal and Jane's new superpowered form, the trailer also sees the return of some other familiar faces from the Thor series, including Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, now King of New Asgard, and director Taika Waititi's Kronan warrior Korg.

Furthermore, the trailer also provides us with an exact release date for the film, with which is now set to release in theaters on July 8, 2022. You can check out the excellent new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder below,

Who is Gorr the God Butcher?

As his name would suggest, Gorr the God Butcher is a supervillain who's devoted his life to the killing of gods. Of course, Gorr's crusade did not begin on a whim, but out of an insatiable (and somewhat justified) need for vengeance.

In the Marvel Comics, Gorr was born into extreme poverty on a planet with no name, one which saw he and his parents scrape by on the brink of starvation every single day. To make matters worse for Gorr, both his mother and father would die while he was still a child, leaving him to fend for himself on an unforgiving world.

Eventually, Gorr would find a mate in Arra, which led to him to start his own family. Unfortunately, Gorr didn't quite get the 'happily ever after' ending he craved – his pregnant mate Arra would die in an earthquake, followed shortly after by the deaths of each of his children.

Reaching a critical point with the death of his last son Agar from starvation, and after countless unanswered prayers, Gorr expressed to his people that there were no gods, leading to his exile.

However, Gorr would come to a truly shocking revelation while wandering the desert of his home world, wanting desperately to die. In witnessing a battle between two gods with his very own eyes, Gorr came to realize that gods did in fact exist, they were just indifferent to his family's suffering, ignoring their prayers.

Things would come to a head when one of the gods begs for Gorr's help in the battle, infuriating him and leading the other god's symbiote-like sword to bond to him, granting him the weapon of All-Black the Necrosword. From this point on, Gorr would set out to kill every god he could find over thousands of years.

Given all of this, it seems that Thor and friends will have quite the determined villain to contend with when Thor: Love and Thunder releases this July.