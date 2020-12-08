Netflix bids Death to 2020 in star-studded special from the makers of Black Mirror

We can all agree that 2020 has been a garbage year that most would like to forget. With that sentiment in mind, Netflix is bidding farewell to this awful year with the upcoming 'Death to 2020', a comedy special from the makers of Black Mirror.

"Even the creators of Black Mirror couldn't make this year up," states the special's brief teaser, which describes itself as "The comedy event you’ll never forget from the year you really don’t want to remember."

As per Variety's report, the "landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.”

The special has assembled a star-studded line-up for the event, which will feature Samuel L. Jackson (Jackie Brown), Hugh Grant (Notting Hill), Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live) and Joe Keery (Stranger Things) among others.

At present, Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Death to 2020, with the teaser only stating that the comedy special is coming soon ("too soon?"). We'll update you once we have a firm date.