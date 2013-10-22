iPad mini 2 with Retina: 10 things you need to know

So the smaller iPad that Apple was never going to make is now in its second iteration - say hello to the iPad mini 2 with Retina display.

Today we finally found out how many of the rumours were true, how many were near misses and how many missed the mark by miles.

Here is our guide to everything that you need to know about the iPad mini 2 with Retina.

1. It has a better screen

The iPad mini 2 with Retina screen measures in at exactly the same size as the year old iPad mini. The 7.9-inch display does come with a resolution boost, with the many rumours that the iPad mini 2 would get a Retina display proving to be bang on the money.

With the Retina technology on board, the new iPad mini comes with a resolution of 2048 x 1536, meaning that it has a Full HD display. This doubles the original iPad mini's 163ppi to 326ppi.

2. It has the A7 Processor

Despite the lack of inclusion of the Touch ID sensor, the iPad mini 2 with Retina comes with the 64-bit A7 chip that we saw on the iPhone 5S.

This means that the iPad mini 2 now comes with a processor that is four times faster than its predecessor, as well as providing 8x faster graphics processing.

The A7 chip also helps support the new Retina screen - because that screen is going to use up a lot of power. It also means that iPad mini 2 now has the same laptop-esque power that the iPhone 5S came with.

3. It doesn't come in gold

Unfortunately, for those looking for another shot of gold-colored tech, there is no gold iPad mini 2 with Retina on the way. Instead it comes in silver and white, and space grey and black.

4. It doesn't have Touch ID

It seems that the inclusion of a Touch ID fingerprint scanner on the iPad mini 2 with Retina rumour is one that was unfortunately just not true. This will undoubtedly leave many unimpressed and set the bar for a lot of tomorrow's headlines.

5. It has more storage

The iPad mini 2 with Retina comes in the standard 16, 32, and 64GB models that we have seen before. What's more, Apple now offers the new iPad mini 2 in a 128GB model.

6. It has a better camera, sort of

Those hoping for an upgraded camera sensor on the iPad mini 2 with Retina are out of luck.

It seems that the 8MP rear sensor rumour that has been bandied about was in fact just another rumor, with Apple choosing to stick with a 5MP snapper that currently sits on the back of the original iPad mini.

The front-facing FaceTime camera has had a look at, though, with it now matching the iPhone 5S for clarity - that and its dual mics should make video chatting a lot more pleasant.

7. It will cost you

When it comes to pricing, the multitude of options means a multitude of prices. Prices start $479 for the Wi-Fi only 16GB versions, with it being an extra $150 to get 4G connectivity.

8. It comes better connected

Apple has updated the LTE connections in the iPad mini 2 with Retina, meaning that it comes with extended 4G support. It has also taken a look at the Wi-Fi connections, as the iPad mini 2 with Retina now comes twice as fast, with Mimo.

9. It doesn't have a Keyboard Cover

One of the quieter rumors that we had heard recently is that Apple might be working on a dedicated keyboard cover a la Microsoft Surface. Unfortunately this isn't the (keyboard) case, with Tim Cook comparing competitors chasing this market to the way they chased the failed netbook market.

While its bigger iteration, the iPad Air is launching on November 1, the iPad mini 2 will see an unspecific "later" November release.