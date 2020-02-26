Lyon vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Champions League 2020 football from anywhere

Two off-form sides go into battle this evening in what should be a nervy encounter at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais - read on for our guide to getting a Lyon vs Juventus live stream.

It's been a difficult domestic campaign for the French side who currently sit seventh in Ligue 1, while their form in the Champions League hasn't been markedly better having scraped through what was considered a weak group in second spot with just eight points.

Juve go into this Champions League match as heavy favourites, but have been widely inconsistent lately themselves.

Lyon vs Juventus - where and when This evening's Champions League game takes place at the the Groupama Stadium in Rhone, with kick-off at 9pm CET local time. That makes it a 8pm GMT local time for UK viewers and a 3pm ET, 12pm PT kick-off in the US. For those looking to tune in from Down Under, its a 7am AEDT start.

Maurizio Sarri's side were far from convincing at the weekend, labouring to 2-1 away win against Serie A's bottom club SPAL. Lyon, meanwhile ended a four-match winless streak on Friday with a victory over Metz in Ligue 1.

That victory saw striker Moussa Dembele reach the 20-goal mark for the season, and his threat from the front will be in big demand from the home team with fellow Lyon striker Memphis Depay out injured. Douglas Costa (knee) and Gonzalo Higuain (back) are both ruled out out for the Italians, but Leonardo Bonucci returns from suspension for tonight's game.

Read on to find out how to watch tonight's game. No matter where you are in the world, our guide to getting a reliable Lyon vs Juventus live stream for the first leg of this crunch European tie has you covered.

Premier League fan? Here's how to live stream the 19/20 Premier League football season

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options for tonight's match in some of the major Champions League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune in to a Lyon vs Juventus live stream tonight no matter where you are in the world. Best of all, it's really easy to do.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How to stream Lyon vs Juventus live in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's game will be shown on the BT Sports 3 channel with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Don't forget that BT has finally introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without the commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Champions League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream Lyon vs Juventus in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Champions League and Europa League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season, including tonight's clash in France. You can stream the match via Turner's B/R Live service online, through its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and meaning you'll get to see every remaining game of the tournament live. There's also the option of watching tonight's game live on TNT, UniMas, TUDN, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and AT&T TV Now. Kick-off for tonight's match is 3pm ET, 12pm PT.

Catch all the big games with our guide to the best sports streaming sites

How to live stream tonight's Champions League match in Canada for FREE

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including Lyon vs Juventus. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Champions League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Lyon vs Juventus in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport will show every single Champions League fixture live again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Tonight's match kicks off at 7am AEDT on Wednesday morning.

How to watch Lyon vs Juventus in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The network will be broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, including tonight's match, which will be shown Sky Sport 8 with coverage starting at 7.55am NZST on Thursday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to live stream tonight's UEFA Champions League match in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing every single game of this season's competition. The channel to head to for tonight's game in Lyon is Sony Ten 2, with the game set to kick off at 1.30am New Delhi time in the early hours of Thursday. SPN's coverage will stretch across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV .