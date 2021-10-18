Live
Apple event October 2021 live blog: M1X MacBook Pro, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2 likely to launch
Following today's Apple Unleashed event live
By Matt Hanson
Apple's October 2021 event, dubbed 'Unleashed' is today, October 18, at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm GMT / 4am November 11 AEST, and we'll be watching along live to give you all the breaking news as it happens, along with expert comments from the TechRadar team.
If rumors are to be believed, Apple is likely to show off a MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) and MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021), along with a possible AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 unveiling as well.
If you want to watch along, check out our guide on how to watch the Apple October 2021 event. We've also listed all the things we expect to see at today's Apple event if you'd like an idea of what's in store.
As always, Apple is keeping things pretty close to its chest, so this is all guesswork at the moment. However, by calling the event 'Unleashed', it gives us a hint that whatever Apple will be showing today, it's going to be pretty powerful, so Apple fans should start getting very excited indeed.
Even though there are only a few hours until the event starts, we're still getting plenty of rumors and leaks. The latest batch suggest the new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch laptops could come with seriously thin displays which could mean that come with an iPhone-style notch for the webcam.
That would mean these new MacBooks could be coming with quite a radical redesign, which is certainly a good thing. Apple has kepts its MacBook designs pretty similar for several years now, so we'd love a big redesign like the iMac 24-inch got earlier this year.
However, having a notch for the webcam may not be to everyone's liking. I'm not entirely convinced about this rumor, but a few sources have now mentioned it. At least we won't have long to wait to find out...
Hello everyone! We've got another Apple event to look forward to today. We'll bring you all the latest news as it happens in the build-up, and during, today's 'Unleashed' event.
If you want to get yourself a little more in the zone, crank the volume up on your speakers for the 12 second teaser video (below) posted by Apple's SVP for Marketing, Greg Joswiak.
There's a strong hint that today's announcement will be speed related, which falls in line with rumors suggesting we'll see a more powerful version of Apple's computing chip - currently dubbed M1X - in new MacBook Pros.
Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvlOctober 12, 2021
