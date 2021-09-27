Last chance: up to 50% off Nest speakers, Chromecast and Pixel Buds on the Google Store

If you haven't seen it already, but the Google Doodle tells us that the tech giant is celebrating its 23rd birthday. To mark the occasion, Google Australia is offering a range of its devices at 15% off right on the Google Store. There are some truly cracking deals available too – in particular, we wanted to call out the small but sweet Google Nest Mini, which now has a price that’s 50% off.

Also worth noting is the Chromecast with Google TV, especially if you bundle it with six months of Netflix. You’ll get a ton of value in this discounted deal, and it’s available to both new and current Netflix subscribers.

We’re disappointed to see that all of Google’s Pixel phones are currently sold out on the Google Store, so unfortunately you won’t be able to apply the discount on the Pixel devices. Almost anything else is fair game though, with the only exclusions coming on the Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell.

You’ll need to get a wriggle on if you want to snag any of these discounts as this Google Store sale will end at midnight night (September 27).

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) | AU$79 AU$39.50 (save AU$39.50) Google has cut the cost of its entry-level smart speaker by 50%, so you can get the Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) for just AU$39.50. This miniature speaker can easily and discreetly fit into any part of your home, and it can be controlled with your voice or through Bluetooth. Its audio performs best with speech, but it lacks the musicality to be a dedicated speaker. To nab this discount, head to Google and enter the code MINIBUTMIGHTY.View Deal

Google Nest Audio | AU$149 AU$126.65 (save AU$22.35) If you want a more musically inclined speaker, you could turn to the Google Nest Audio. It has better bass response, but our review found it’s missing details in mids and treble. With that said, it makes for a fantastic smart speaker, and it does a great job of picking up your voice commands. Its simple look and compact size means it’ll fit into most spaces too. To save 15%, use the code BDAYSURPRISE at checkout.View Deal

Chromecast with Google TV | AU$99 AU$84.15 (save AU$14.85) The Chromecast with Google TV is an affordable streaming device. While older Chromecasts required you to ‘cast’ content using your phone, this newer model lets you take control with a dedicated remote and on-screen interface. All told, it’s much more user-friendly. You can save 15% on the device when you buy from the Google Store using the code BDAYSURPRISE.View Deal

Chromecast with Google TV + six months of Netflix | AU$139 AU$119 (save AU$20) If you want to get six months of Netflix along with your Chromecast, this is a truly ripper deal. For a discounted price of AU$119, you’ll get the Chromecast with Google TV (which retails for AU$99) and half a year of Netflix (which would set you back AU$95.94). With a combined total value of AU$194.94, this deal is excellent bang for your buck. Just enter the code BDAYSURPRISE to redeem.View Deal

Google Nest Hub Max | AU$349 AU$296.65 (save AU$52.35) The Google Nest Hub Max has a 10-inch LCD touchscreen, which is great for making video calls, watching YouTube, or following step-by-step recipes while you cook. It has a good, music-friendly speaker too, so you’ll want to connect to your Spotify account if you have one. The Google Store has knocked 15% off the RRP, all you need is to enter the code BDAYSURPRISE at checkout.View Deal

Google Pixel Buds A-Series | AU$159 AU$135.15 (save AU$23.85) Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series offer almost all the same features as the Pixel Buds 2, only at a much cheaper price point. Thankfully, these newer true wireless earbuds come with better bass response too. Our review found the biggest issue with these earbuds though is their fatiguing sound quality and uncomfortable fit over a long period of listening, so keep this in mind before you buy. To get 15% off, use the code BDAYSURPRISE.View Deal