It's global: Samsung Galaxy Note 7 sales and exchanges stop worldwide

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 sales and exchanges are being halted worldwide, as the South Korean phone maker has finally put a stop to the recalled phone.

"Because consumers’ safety remains our top priority, Samsung will ask all carrier and retail partners globally to stop sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note 7 while the investigation is taking place," Samsung said in a statement today.

This comes after intense pressure from key retail locations, including Best Buy and all four major US carriers, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Sprint.

Whether or not this is the official end of the Galaxy Note 7 remains to be seen. Samsung left the door open, saying, "We are working with relevant regulatory bodies to investigate the recently reported cases involving the Galaxy Note 7."

What you should do right now

Outside of attempting to (carefully) backup your phone data with Samsung Smart Switch software on a computer, you shouldn't use the Note 7 – at all.

"Consumers with either an original Galaxy Note 7 or replacement Galaxy Note 7 device should power down and stop using the device and take advantage of the remedies available."

The "remedies available" include taking the turned-off Note 7 to your carrier or the retailer store you bought it from and seeking a full refund or exchange.

"We remain committed to working diligently with appropriate regulatory authorities to take all necessary steps to resolve the situation," said Samsung.