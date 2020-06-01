iPadOS 13.4.1 may put your iPad Pro into a boot loop

If you own certain models of the iPad Pro, we'd recommend holding off updating to the new iPadOS 13.4.1 update for the foreseeable future.

According to a variety of users, the update is causing certain models of the iPad Pro to enter a boot loop where the tablet starts up, but after less than a minute begins to reboot again. It will continually repeat that process, meaning you're unable to use it.

This has been reported by a variety of users on the Apple Support forums, where users have said the issue is impacting their iPad Pro 10.5 and iPad Pro 11 models.

So far there's no sign of it being an issue on other products but that may be a possibility.

There's no clear reason for the problem either, but we're hoping that Apple will be working on a fix that should land soon.

TechRadar has contacted Apple to see if the company has acknowledged the issue, and if the company tells us about a fix we'll be sure to update this story with all of the details.

For now, there doesn't seem to be an exact fix. Some users have completed a factory reset (and we've got instructions on how to do that below) but none of the users have said that it worked for them, so if you're affected by the problem you might have to wait for Apple to fix it.

Via UberGizmo