iOS 14.3 will be on your iPhone next week - here's how we know

Rumors have suggested iOS 14.3 will be landing on iPhones around the world in the coming days, but now Apple has confirmed the software will be here by the start of next week.

According to the Apple Fitness Plus announcement made by the company earlier today, the new software that is launching on December 14 needs iOS 14.3 to run on your iPhone.

That suggests that iOS 14.3 will be landing in the next couple of days, or it'll be ready for your iPhone by Monday (December 14) itself so you can download the Fitness Plus software.

We've yet to have a confirmation from Apple on what new features iOS 14.3 will bring, but a public and developer beta of the upcoming software gives us a clear hint at what to expect.

For one thing, Apple's ProRAW feature is expected to debut on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max during the software upgrade.

Apple Fitness Plus will also likely debut as a specific tab within the Fitness app on your iPhone, rather than it being a separate download you'd have to make from the App Store.

The Fitness Plus announcement also says that those with an Apple Watch will need watchOS 7.2 software to be able to use the features debuting on December 14, suggesting that'll be landing soon too.

iPadOS 14.3 is expected to follow a similar release pattern to iOS 14.3, but Apple has confirmed the software update won't bring Fitness Plus to your iPad by default and that you'll need to download a separate app for that.