Google unleashes its 64-bit Chrome browser for Windows

Faster is better when it comes to Chrome

Update: The 64-bit version of Chrome for Windows has finally been released to the public, as part of the launch of Chrome 37, Google announced on the Chromium Blog. And we're happy to confirm that the update fixes the display resolution scaling issues we've encountered on some Windows 8.1 machines completely. Original story follows...

Google announced in June that it had upgraded its Chrome browser for Windows 7 and Windows 8 to 64-bit, and now that version of the browser is available to the public in beta.

Upgrading the browser's bit count has made it faster and more secure, according to Google.

The 64-bit Chrome for Windows build first arrived in preview builds for developers last month, and this is the first time the general public has had access to a steady build.

The beta is available now from Google's official Chrome releases page.

Max beta

"The new version replaces the existing version while preserving all your settings and bookmarks, so there's no need to uninstall a current installation of Chrome," Google's release blog promises.

However it's important to remember that as a beta version of Chrome, this 64-bit release is likely far from stable.

If you do encounter any bugs you can let Google know on this Chromium code page.

In the meantime the less adventurous out there might want to wait for a full, official release of Google's 64-bit Chrome for Windows, which is more than likely right around the corner.

Additional reporting contributed by Joe Osborne