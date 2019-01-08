Intel’s latest drive combines Optane memory with a boatload of SSD storage

Intel Optane storage was arguably too ahead of its time, with 3D XPoint memory that was incredibly fast but far too limited in storage capacity. Now, at CES 2019, Intel may have solved this bugbear with its latest Optane Memory H10 module.

This seemingly normal M.2 SSD drive pictured combines a tiny amount of Intel Optane memory with a large dollop of QLC 3D NAND storage.

There are currently three models of Intel’s Optane Memory H10: 16GB (Optane) + 256GB (QLC); 32GB (Optane) +512GB (QLC); and 32GB (Optane) + 1TB (QLC).

With this type of mash up, the Intel Optane Memory H10 module effectively gives you the best of both worlds, with extremely fast Optane memory having enough capacity for more than just your operating system.

Intel tells us that, in most OEM prebuilt systems and laptops, the Intel Optane Memory H10 will be preconfigured to look like a single device.

Builders, on the other hand, may see the unit as two distinct storage drives but, once enabled, the Intel Optane Memory driver and Intel Rapid Storage Technology Driver will combine the two drives and present the Intel Optane Memory H10 as a single storage device in your PC.

We’ve have requested for comment from Intel on whether the Optane Memory built inside the drive can also be used to speed up spinning hard drives, and will update this story as soon as we know more.