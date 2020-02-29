India vs Sri Lanka live stream: watch today's T20 Women's World Cup 2020 from anywhere

The Women in Blue are the first team to qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup and they'll be looking to maintain their 100% win here against the Lionesses - don't miss a moment by reading our India vs Sri Lanka live stream guide below.

India will know they weren't completely convincing in their last game against New Zealand, sneaking through with a three-run win and will want to end the group phase in style in Melbourne.

India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 - when and where? India vs Sri Lanka will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Saturday, February 29. This match begins at 3pm AEDT local time and so that means a 9.30am start for cricket fans in New Delhi (or 4am GMT start for folk in the UK).

Sri Lanka have given a decent account of themselves in their previous two matches against New Zealand and Australia, but ended up losing both games.

Sri Lankan hopes on Saturday will be resting on influential skipper Chamari Atapattu who hit who hit a superb fifty in the Lionesses last outing against Australia. Teenager Umesha Thimashini gave a solid turn as number three batter and looks set to retain her place.

India, meanwhile, will be looking for more from skipper Hermanpreet Kaur, who has only managed 11 runs in her three innings so far.

It's a Women’s T20 World Cup match not be missed - don't miss a ball by checking out our India vs Sri Lanka live stream guide.

Live stream T20 cricket from outside your country

You might find you have a problem accessing your usual home service if you're abroad because of geo-blocking. It's where local broadcasters lock online streams of their coverage to specific areas by logging the IP address of the device trying to access their website.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to get around this nuisance and tune into the cricket just like you would from home. It's called using a VPN, and these useful pieces of software - known as Virtual Private Networks in full - allow you to log back to your country that is broadcasting the match.

Our software experts have spent days testing all of the most popular VPN services and we can safely say that ExpressVPN is the absolute best that's available in the world right now. Some reasons we love it include its robust security, fast speeds, and how easy it is to set-up and use. We also rate it highly because it's compatible with a nearly all major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobile devices. In other words, you can use a VPN to access your home cricket broadcast and stay safer online, with ExpressVPN.

Once installed, all you need to do is open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it really is that easy. Choose any country showing the T20 World Cup and watch as if you were at home.

Watch a Women's T20 Cricket World Cup live stream in India

Star India and, in particular, Star Sports is the official broadcaster on TV in of Women's T20 World Cup action for tournament hopefuls India - and that's where this match will be broadcast. Not got access to Star? No worries - you can sign up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year.

How to stream India vs Sri Lanka live in the UK

If you're a cricket fan in the UK, then you won't be surprised at all to read that Sky Sports has the exclusive coverage of Women's T20 World Cup 2020 - including today's game. It's worth noting that while the game is due to start at 4am GMT, Sky Sports Cricket will only be showing the closing stages of the game live, with coverage starting at 6am on Saturday morning. This means you can watch it on TV or online via the Sky Go app, which is available for most mobiles, tablets, games consoles and TV streaming devices. Non-Sky subscribers can still access to the cricket and live stream the Women's T20 World Cup by picking up a Now TV pass, of which the best value is the Monthly Pass. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with the World Cup , then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to live stream India vs Sri Lanka in Australia

Matches will be covered by Foxtel and its companion Foxtel Now streaming service, and also via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. As described above, you'll need a VPN if you're watching the coverage from abroad - that will let you open up an Australia-based server and watch is if you were back Down Under.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka: US live stream details

While it may still be something of a niche sport in the US, cricket fans are still covered admirably by Willow TV, a service that also means that subscribers can watch on their mobiles devices, too. The channel comes as part of numerous satellite and cable packages such as Dish and Sling and costs $9.99 per month. To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as described above should really do the trick.

How to get a FREE T20 Women's World Cup live stream in Pakistan