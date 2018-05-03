If you're on a budget, this photo-editing monitor from BenQ could be for you

Editing images on a laptop display is fine, but for the best color rendition and detail hooking up to a dedicated monitor is the way to go, and BenQ has just announced a new entry-level model.

The SW240 PhotoVue Photographer is a 24.1-inch (1920 x 1200), 10-bit monitor that can display more than one billion colors to deliver incredibly smooth gradations. The SW240 PhotoVue is also the brand's most affordable AQColor SW PhotoVue Monitor to date, and should provide out-of-the-box, factory-calibrated color accuracy.

It also supports the 99% Adobe RGB color space, which provides a greater range of color reproduction for shades of blue and green, while the 14-bit 3D Look Up Table (LUT) improves RGB color blending accuracy.

There's also hardware calibration via BenQ's Palette Master Element software, which promises long-lasting, accurate color performance.

Don't get square eyes

If you're going to be settling down for a long period of image editing, the SW240 PhotoVue features BenQ's Eye-Care technology, which is claimed to reduce eye fatigue for user comfort during extended use.

The SW240 PhotoVue Photographer monitor is now available at retail price of $399 / £399, while a shading hood, which can be mounted to suit portrait or landscape orientation, is also available for $99 / £99. Australian pricing is still to be confirmed.