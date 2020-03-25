Huawei P40 range specs, prices and renders leaked

The successor to the Huawei P30 Pro, above, has leaked in full

The Huawei P40 range is set to be announced on March 26, which is tomorrow at the time of writing; but, as is almost customary in phones world, just about every detail has leaked ahead of the big reveal.

German tech website WinFuture has revealed what appears to be full specs for both the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro, and while we’d take the claims with a pinch of salt, this close to launch there’s a good chance they’re accurate.

The Huawei P40 Pro apparently has a curved 6.58-inch 1200 x 2640 OLED screen with 441 pixels per inch and a 90Hz refresh rate, and 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of storage and a top-end Kirin 990 chipset. 5G apparently comes as standard in Europe, though some other regions will supposedly get a 4G model.

Huawei P40 (Pro): Alle Details zu den Google-freien Top-Smartphones #HuaweiP40Pro #HuaweiP40 #VisionaryPhotography https://t.co/GvJOdobZWlMarch 24, 2020

The Huawei P40 Pro is shown as having a dual-lens camera cut-out in the screen, housing a 32MP f/2.2 sensor and a depth sensor, allowing for 3D facial recognition.

Flip the phone over and you’ll apparently find a 50MP f/1.9 main camera with optical image stabilization, along with something called ‘Octa Phase Detection’ to aid autofocus, and an ‘XD Fusion Engine’ to improve image quality and speed up image processing.

There’s also said to be a 40MP f/1.8 ultra-wide sensor that’s used primarily for video, along with a 12MP f/3.4 camera to aid in zooming (with 50x zoom apparently offered with minimal loss of quality), and both macro and depth sensors.

The phone also apparently has a 4,200mAh battery, 40W wired or wireless fast charging, expandable storage, IP68 certification (meaning it’s dust and water resistant), an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and a graphene cooling system.

Similar but lesser

As for the standard Huawei P40, that supposedly has a flat 6.1-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED screen, 8GB of RAM, a Kirin 990 chipset, and 5G as standard in Europe. It’s also said to have a dual-lens camera cut-out on the front, with the same 32MP sensor as the Pro model, but here the secondary depth sensor apparently doesn’t support 3D facial recognition.

There’s said to be a 50MP f/1.9 main sensor on the back, but this time without image stabilization, and it’s apparently joined by a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto one.

The battery is said to be 3,800mAh, with 22.5W charging and no support for wireless charging. There’s also apparently no graphene cooling system in the standard Huawei P40, and it’s said to have lesser IP53 certification, so it won’t be as water resistant.

Accompanying images also show the designs of the phones and line up with what we’ve seen before. As for what they’ll cost, the Huawei P40 will apparently start at 799 euros (roughly $865 / £725 / AU$1,430), while the Huawei P40 Pro will start at 999 euros (around $1,080 / £910 / AU$1,790).

The actual price in other regions won’t be an exact conversion, but it'll likely be at a similar level to the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro.

Of course, unlike those handsets these new phone won’t have Google apps and services, which could make them a hard sell. We’ll see how well Huawei makes a case for them soon, so check back on TechRadar for all the news, announcements and analysis on March 26.

Read our full Huawei P Smart (2019) review

Via 9to5Google