How to watch Watchmen online: stream the new HBO show from anywhere

The much anticipated original HBO series has finally arrived. Based on the groundbreaking graphic novel Watchmen, Damon Lindelof has remixed the plot with a fresh vision to create the Watchmen series.

The teaser trailer promises the audience a legendary series jam-packed with action, superheroes, controversy and the return of Dr Manhattan. Don't want to miss what is set to be another incredible HBO show? Keep reading to find out how to watch Watchmen online - no matter where on Earth you are.

Watch Watchmen online: when and where? The original HBO series will be premiering on Sunday, 20 October at 9/8c in the US. You can find a full list of locations and times to watch Watchmen online below.

Set in an alternative history where crime is prominent and recurring, the police are forced to wear masks to protect their identity from a terrorist organisation - the catch being that the titular vigilantes must also don masks to keep themselves safe.

And how do you tell the difference between a masked cop and a vigilante? Exactly the kind of philosophical question the show will seek to raise, with reflections on misunderstood superheroes and antihero sentiment. This isn't your average comic book blockbuster!

Although Watchmen is set in an alternative history, the series will draw many parallels to the current day and age - it is set to raise and tackle several issues including terrorism and fear of terrorism, racism, police brutality and the rise of the far-right.

With Oscar-winning cast members and the approval of comic artist Dave Gibbons (who helped write the original Watchmen comic) this series is set to be a hit! Can't wait to watch the Watchmen? Keep reading to find out how to watch Watchmen online - no matter where in the world you are.

Watch Watchmen online from outside your country:

If you're away on vacation or just temporarily overseas when the show premieres, do not panic! You can still watch Watchmen online as it happens (or on catch up). Using a little handy trick, you can get around geo-restrictions and digital borders that would usually get in the way by using a VPN.

This will allow you to gain access to all the dramatic Watchmen episodes as they happen without even having to be in one of the countries its airing in by changing your IP. That way you can watch the show while abroad.

Which VPN is best for you? Our personal favourite is ExpressVPN. And how do you use that to watch Watchmen online? Read on to find out all you need to know.

The easiest way to stream Watchmen outside the countries mentioned below is to download and install a VPN with a 30-day money back guarantee or free trial. We've done the easy part for you and tested over 100 Virtual Private Networks and rank ExpressVPN as the number one best. It's quick, robust, secure and incredibly easy to use. It's compatible with devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, too, as well on your mobile. Another great thing about ExpressVPN is that it features that handy 30-day money back guarantee to give it a try. But then again, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal on a brilliant bit of software. Once downloaded, change your location to a server back in your home country (it's actually really easy) and then watch Watchmen online as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch Watchmen online in the US:

As it is an HBO original, it comes as no shock that that HBO is the go-to place to watch Watchmen online in the US. The good news is that you have some choice in how much you pay as HBO offers a few packages and deals, plus most of these packages are pretty flexible. HBO offers free trials on all of its packages, which helps soften the blow. Prices start at $14.99 a month with HBO and go up depending on which package you choose.

Binge on the best TV with our guide to TV streaming services for cord cutters

How to watch Watchmen online in the UK (and for FREE):

If you're watching from the UK then you get two options for watching the show - either through Sky Atlantic or via a Now TV Entertainment Pass. We all know that Sky can be expensive, so be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. Watchmen will premiere on Sky Atlantic at exactly the same time as it goes out in the US - so that's 2am BST in the early hours of Monday October 21 (so that's when we expect it to available on Now TV as well). Don't fancy getting up at stupid o'clock? We don't blame you and neither, it seems, do Sky which is also showing it at 9pm on Monday. If you want to watch Watchmen online as cheap as you possibly can, Now TV is perhaps the way to go. For a start, it offers a 7-day free trial so you can see the premier for absolutely nothing. After that pPlans start from £8.99, but by far the better value at the moment is a promotion on its three months sub for just £17.99 (25% discount) that will let you watch the whole series. And if you're out of the country and still want to watch shows from your Sky or Now subscriptions, then you'll need to download and install a VPN as described above.



How to watch Watchmen online in Canada:

For those wanting to watch this drama mini series in Canada, Crave is the way to go. We don't have timings but it is set to premiere on the same day as the US, so on Sunday, 20 October. You can pay for Crave on a monthly basis or get an annual subscription. Unfortunately unlike HBO, Crave doesn't do free trials but if you do pay for a subscription, they will throw in one free month. Crave prices vary, but you can get packages which include HBO, starting at $20 per month.

How to watch Watchmen online in Australia:

For all of the Australian fans out there, Foxtel's cable service or the company's streaming service, Foxtel Now is the way to go. The series will premiere the day after the US, so on Monday 21 October at 12pm AEST. Like all of the streaming services above, you will have to pay to get a subscription and there are a host of different packages available, but Foxtel Now offers a free 10-day trial if you haven't already signed up.

