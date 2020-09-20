Emmys live stream: how to watch 2020 awards ceremony online from anywhere

The TV industry’s biggest event of the year takes place on Sunday in a virtual setting - read on to find out to watch the Emmys 2020 online from wherever you are in the world.

The three-hour event will have the familiar face of Jimmy Kimmel as host who will be fronting the ceremony for the third-time, however the show itself will be a very different affair.

2020 Emmy Awards cheat sheet The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be a virtual ceremony. broadcast live on ABC in the states on Sunday, September 20 at 8pm ET or 5pm PT.

While Kimmel will be hosting from a stage inside of Los Angeles' Staples Center, seats inside the auditorium will be empty, nor will there be a red carpet leading into it. Instead you can expect a mix of live reaction shots of nominees and pre-recorded acceptance speeches.

Leading the nominations this year is HBO's Watchmen, with the stunning superhero drama inspired by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons's graphic novel scooping a massive 26 nods. Elsewhere, Amazon's period drama The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been handed 20 nominations, while Netflix crime show Ozark has an impressive 18.

The night's big award for Outstanding Drama Series will be battled out between Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Stranger Things and Succession.

Read on to discover how to watch 2020's Emmys live on Sunday no matter where you are in the world.

Here's how to live stream NFL wherever you are

How to watch 2020 Emmy Award online from outside your country

It's easy to watch the 2020 Emmy Awards live even if you're out of the country and there isn't local TV coverage. The solution is to download a VPN, which allows you to get around pesky geo-blocking restrictions and watch the Emmys online from pretty much anywhere.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a simple (and completely legal) bit of software kit that changes your IP address so that you can access shows like the Emmy Awards 2020 live or on demand, as they become available - just like you would if you were at home.

Choosing a VPN can be hard, as there are literally hundreds of competing applications vying for a place on your computer or mobile device. We've done the hard work, though, and after testing all of the most popular Virtual Private Networks can wholeheartedly recommend ExpressVPN as the best in the world right now. It's fast, simple, and straightforward to install. Plus, it's compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software. Better still, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee means you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. If you like it or know you need a top-notch VPN in your life, a limited-time deal lets you purchase an annual ExpressVPN plan and get 3 months extra FREE – a saving of nearly 50% on what our experts rate as an essential bit of software. Once installed, simply select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be privy to all the live Emmys action, no matter where in the world you are.

View Deal

How to watch the Emmys 2020 online for free in the US

This year's Emmy Awards air live on Sunday night at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on ABC. So as long as you can normally access ABC (either on TV or online) then you're good to go. If you can't get ABC, then TV streaming services like AT&T Now will also you access to ABC.

AT&T Now : Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream.

Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream. YouTube TV: $44.99 for over 70 channels. Double check ABC is available to stream in your area by entering your zip code.

Watch Emmys 2020 online in Canada

Canada's CTV is your one-stop shop for watching the Emmys north of the border. It'll be airing the ceremony live on Sunday at 8pm ET and coverage can be easily accessed via its website for free. If you're on the move, the CTV app has your Emmys live stream needs covered and is available for a number of platforms including Android, iOS, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices. If you find yourself outside of the country during the awards, don't forget you can get a great value VPN deal and enjoy CTV's coverage - no hassle.

How to watch the Emmy Awards 2020 in the UK

The bad news is that this year's Emmy awards once again won't be broadcast live in the UK. Instead, Sky One is set to show an edited tape delay of the ceremony on Monday at 11pm BST. The station is available on all entry-level Sky TV packages. But if you're desperate to see the opening of the envelopes as they happen, you could use a VPN as discussed above. This will mean signing up for and logging in to a service that shows it elsewhere (e.g. Hulu, YouTube TV etc) and then using a VPN to virtually relocate your IP address to that country so you can watch as if you were there.

How to watch Emmy Awards 2020 online in Australia

Luckily for anyone in Australia, if you have a cable subscription, then you can watch the 2020 Emmy Awards on Foxtel’s Fox Arena at 10am AEST on Monday, September 21. The network also offers a free trial, so you could sign up for the service just to watch the Awards show.

The Emmy Awards 2020: The key nominations

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson — Black-ish

Don Cheadle — Black Monday

Ted Danson — The Good Place

Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy — Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef — Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate — Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara — Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae — Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali — Ramy

Alan Arkin — The Komsinky Method

Andre Braugher — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper — The Good Place

Daniel Levy — Schitt's Creek

Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D'Arcy Carden — The Good Place

Betty Gilpin — GLOW

Marin Hinkle — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy — Schitt's Creek

Yvonne Orji — Insecure

Cecily Strong — Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Driver — Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Eddie Murphy — Saturday Night Live

Dev Patel — Modern Love

Brad Pitt — Saturday Night Live

Fred Willard — Modern Family

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett — A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bette Midler — The Politician

Maya Rudolph — The Good Place

Maya Rudolph — Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah



Full Frontal with Samantha Bee



Jimmy Kimmel Live!



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver



The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman — Ozark

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Steve Carell — The Morning Show

Brian Cox — Succession

Billy Porter — Pose

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show

Olivia Colman — The Crown

Jodie Comer — Killing Eve

Laura Linney — Ozark

Sandra Oh — Killing Eve

Zendaya — Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun — Succession

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Mark Duplass — The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito — Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

Bradley Whitford — The Handmaid's Tale

Jeffrey Wright — Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown

Laura Dern — Big Little Lies

Julia Garner — Ozark

Thandie Newton — Westworld

Fiona Shaw — Killing Eve

Sarah Snook — Succession

Meryl Streep — Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley — The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman — The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones — This Is Us

James Cromwell — Succession

Giancarlo Esposito — The Mandalorian

Andrew Scott — Black Mirror

Martin Short — The Morning Show

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel — The Handmaid's Tale

Laverne Cox — Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones — Succession

Phylicia Rashad — This Is Us

Cicely Tyson — How to Get Away With Murder

Harriet Walter — Succession

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer



Nailed It!



RuPaul’s Drag Race



Top Chef



The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons — Watchmen

Hugh Jackman — Bad Education

Paul Mescal — Normal People

Jeremy Pope — Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett — Mrs. America

Shira Haas — Unorthodox

Regina King — Watchmen

Octavia Spencer — Self Made

Kerry Washington — Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Watchmen

Jovan Adepo — Watchmen

Tituss Burgess — Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr. — Watchmen

Dylan McDermott — Hollywood

Jim Parsons — Hollywood

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba — Mrs. America

Toni Collette — Unbelievable

Margo Martindale — Mrs. America

Jean Smart — Watchmen

Holland Taylor — Hollywood

Tracey Ullman — Mrs. America

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere



Mrs. America



Unbelievable



Unorthodox



Watchmen

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm



Dead to Me



The Good Place



Insecure



The Kominsky Method



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Schitt’s Creek



What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul



The Crown



The Handmaid’s Tale



Killing Eve



The Mandalorian



Ozark



Stranger Things



Succession