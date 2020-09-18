How to watch Becoming online: stream new LeBron James-produced show today

Following the lives of world-class athletes, musicians and entertainers, this new Disney Plus exclusive reveals how they became the stars that they are today - read on to find out how to watch Becoming online where you are.

Produced by basketball legend LeBron James, each episode of the docuseries takes a different celebrity back to their hometown for a revealing look at their route to success.

How to watch Becoming online Disney Plus is the one and only place to watch Becoming online. Fortunately, it's super affordable - Disney Plus costs just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month. All 10 episodes of Becoming are available to watch exclusively on Disney Plus now.

Among the ten stars set to feature in the series are La Lakers centre Anthony Davis, Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, WNBA star Candace Parker and America's Got Talent host Nick Cannon.

With a supporting cast of family members, coaches, teachers, mentors and friends the show should offer a unique insight into how each person made it to the top of their game.

Early revelations from the show's trailer include how Pitch Perfect's Adam Devine had to battle back after a childhood accident that almost left him paralysed, while singer and actress Ashley Tisdale talks candidly about her struggles as a youngster with feeling like an outsider.

Anyone is countries that now have access to Disney Plus - North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, most of mainland Europe and more - simply need to head to the Disney Plus website to sign up for the service. Disney Plus costs just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month.

Becoming: The stars who feature in the new Disney Plus documentary series?

• Adam Devine (Actor: Workaholics, Pitch Perfect)

• Anthony Davis (Basketball star, LA Lakers)

• Ashley Tisdale (Singer, Actress: High School Musical, Phineas & Ferb)

• Caleb McLaughlin (Actor: Stranger Things)

• Candace Parker (Basketball star, LA Sparks)

• Colbie Caillat (Singer-songwriter)

• Julianne Hough (Dancer, actress, singer: Dancing With The Stars)

• Nick Cannon (Comedian, rapper, TV Host: America's Got Talent)

• Nick Kroll (Actor, comedian: Kroll Show, Big Mouth)

• Rob Gronkowski (American Football star, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

