Heads up: Telstra’s handing out a free year of Disney Plus right now

Thinking of catching up on The Book of Boba Fett , or maybe binging all the latest Marvel movies ? Telstra’s latest offer will ensure you have plenty of time to watch all the Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars content you crave with a free year-long subscription to Disney Plus .

Normally costing AU$11.99 per month or AU$119.99 a year, Telstra is throwing in a 12-month sub to Disney’s premium streaming service for anyone who signs up t one of a wide range of mobile and NBN plans.

More specifically, the offer applies to new customers of the AU$65, AU$85 and AU$115 mobile plans, AU$55 and AU$85 data plans, and the telco’s NBN 50, NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 broadband plans.

Telstra mobile plans | from AU$65p/m Telstra mobile plans | from AU$65p/m The cheapest way to score this Disney Plus offer with a mobile plan is with Telstra's Medium plan, netting you an awesome 80GB of data for just AU$65p/m, but the Large (AU$85) and Extra Large (AU$115) plans are also eligible. You'll have access to the telco's powerful 5G network and won't be locked in to anything, with the month-to-month contract allowing you to leave or upgrade whenever you want.

Telstra NBN plans | from AU$95p/m Telstra NBN plans | from AU$95p/m On all of Telstra's broadband plans from NBN 50 and above, you'll be able to score this Disney Plus offer. Prices start at AU$95 monthly for NBN 50, with NBN 100, 250 and 1000 costing AU$110, AU$140 and AU$180 monthly respectively. All plans also get 3 months of Binge Standard for free and have no connection fee.

As always, there are a few caveats with this bonus offer. You’ll need to sign up for one of these plans before March 28 to be eligible, and must redeem the Disney Plus offer before May 31.

You’ll also need to be a new or returning Disney Plus subscriber, so if you have an active monthly subscription you’ll need to cancel it (and for your paid-for service period to have ended) in order to redeem the offer as a returning customer.

Those with annual subscriptions that won’t expire before May 31 are therefore likely out of luck, unfortunately... although in theory you may be able to use the offer to sign up for a separate new Disney Plus account.

If eligible, Telstra will send you an email or SMS with a link to redeem the offer. You’ll need to sign in to the Telstra Offers Hub page using your Telstra ID, and from there you’ll be able to click ‘redeem’. Once your free year of Disney Plus is up, you'll automatically roll into the monthly subscription tier (costing AU$11.99p/m) unless you cancel.

