Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Black Panther 2 get release dates in new MCU trailer

Marvel is urging fans to return to the theaters later this year with a cavalcade of new footage from its upcoming slate of films, including Marvel's The Eternals and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The sizzle trailer, which you can view below, not only has some tantalizing new footage, but it also has release dates for nearly every announced film in the Phase Four Marvel lineup alongside a few name changes.

Chief those titles are Black Panther 2 – now called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and slated for release on July 8, 2022 – and Captain Marvel 2, now known as The Marvels and due out November 11, 2022.

Here’s the list of upcoming Phase Four films and their respective release dates:

Black Widow (July 9, 2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 3, 2021)

The Eternals (November 5, 2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6, 2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 8, 2022)

The Marvels (November 11, 2022)

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania (February 17, 2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

Fantastic Four (No release date given)

Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies

Admittedly, this is a pretty big day for Marvel fans. Getting release dates for two films and names for another two is big news – and an omen that Marvel plans to go big when movie theaters re-open to full capacity.

That said, unfortunately, we're still going to be waiting awhile for films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels – both of which are due out mid- to late-next year – while Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is two full years away.

We should have some great films to watch in the meantime in the form of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi that will be out before the end of the year, and we'll have some Marvel TV shows like Loki and Ms. Marvel to watch, too.