Google Pixel Slate could allow you to dual-boot Windows 10 and Chrome OS

Google’s Pixel Slate (previously known as ‘Nocturne’) has been the subject of much speculation as its probable launch nears, and the latest snippet to emerge from the rumor mill is that the 2-in-1 Chromebook will support dual-booting Windows 10.

As you’ve probably seen in recent times, there’s been a lot of talk about Chromebooks getting such a dual-boot feature, which is apparently headed for Google’s Pixelbook – and possibly other Chromebooks – and now it seems the Pixel Slate will also give users the option to head into Windows 10 as well as Chrome OS.

9 to 5 Google spotted a Chromium commit for the ‘Nocturne’ device which states: “Windows 10 will BSOD early during boot [with an error code] with the way things are currently laid out.”

So it would seem dual-boot will be an option for the Pixel Slate, although there’s obviously nothing concrete at this stage. It would make sense, though, if it’s coming to the Pixelbook, and as we’ve mentioned, other cutting-edge Chromebook devices – which definitely includes Google’s new 2-in-1 offering.

There from the off?

Although whether the Pixel Slate will actually launch with the capability up and running is another question. It could be something introduced with an update down the line, depending on exactly how far Google has got when it comes to the implementation of the dual-boot feature.

Google’s fresh hybrid is expected to be launched on October 9, at the big Pixel 3 phone launch event, reportedly along with a second Chrome OS device (which could be the Pixelbook 2 – another likely candidate for the dual-boot feature, we’d assume).

Speculation has also suggested that we might see a demo of dual-booting Windows 10 at that event, which would again make sense.

The dual-booting system is reportedly user-friendly and seamless, as you would hope, although the downside is the storage requirements, with reports suggesting you will need a Chromebook with at least 40GB of space available (clearly, the device needs to fit Windows 10 alongside Chrome OS). That would be one good reason why the feature won’t be coming to lesser-specced Chromebooks.