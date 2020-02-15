Genesis Open live stream 2020: watch the PGA Tour golf from anywhere

It has never been easier to watch golf online, so wherever you are in the world, you can rest assured of being able to find a reliable Genesis Open live stream in 2020 with the help of our guide. Tiger Woods has it all to do if he wants to win a record 83rd PGA Tour title, after carding a disappointing +2 score in round two. The favorites are now Matt Kuchar, who sits atop the Genesis Open leaderboard on -9 heading into the the 3rd round, and current world number one Rory McIlroy on -7.

Yes, the 2020 PGA Tour is now gathering speed. Prior to this tournament, the early highlight of the season was Webb Simpson's dramatic play-off win over Tony Finau at the Phoenix Open. But now the 3nd round of the Genesis Invitational is upon us, it's safe to say even more excitement is at hand.

Genesis Open 2020 cheat sheet The Genesis Open 2020 takes place from Thursday, February 13 to Sunday, February 16. Saturday's 3rd round Genesis Open tee-times start at 11.05am ET, which is 8.05am local Pacific time (PT) and 4.05pm GMT in the UK.

Taking place at the exclusive Riviera Country Club in southern California, the Genesis Open - or Genesis Invitational if you prefer - is one of the PGA Tour's most prestigious events, dating all the way back to 1926. Since then, the venue has hosted two PGA Championships, a US Open, and is lined up to feature in the 2028 Olympics. That's some pedigree, so golf fans will understandably want to where they can watch a reliable Genesis Open live stream.

Already in the know but abroad at the moment? g\Of the many options we've tested, the best VPN that will allow you to watch your local golf coverage from the PGA Tour is Express VPN - which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. Check it out, because with that kind of deal, what do you have to lose?

Watch the Genesis Open 2020: Live stream PGA Tour golf from anywhere

There are loads of easy ways to watch the Genesis Open 2020 including in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options, but the first thing you should know is that anyone away from their home country can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

These services will allow you to get around any geo-blocking restrictions your local broadcaster may have in place and and let you watch a perfectly legal, high-quality Genesis Open live stream if you're out of your country. Best of all, they only takes a few minutes to set-up.

Our current favorite Virtual Private Network, ExpressVPN, comes with a 30 day money back guarantee.

After we put all the major VPNs through their paces, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option. ExpressVPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Check out Express VPN



Genesis Open Live Stream 2020: How to watch the PGA Tour golf in the US

NBC's specialist Golf Channel has exclusive US broadcast rights to the first two rounds of the 2020 Genesis Open, before CBS joins the party at the weekend. If you're wanting to watch all the action live on-the-go, a number of TV streaming services provide access to the Golf Channel as part of their offering - and some even offer a free trial.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

If you're outside the US this week but want to access one of the above options, then you can use a US VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back to a stateside location.

How to watch a Genesis Open 2020 live stream in the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll be well used to the fact Sky Sports has the rights to PGA Tour coverage on your side of the Atlantic. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel where live coverage is as comprehensive as it gets. If you're not going to be at home much this weekend, you can download the Sky Go app on your tablet or smartphone. And Now TV is another good fit for daily or weekly passes if you don't want to subscribe to a full Sky package. Those who might find themselves outside of the UK for the Genesis Open can follow our instructions above to get a VPN and watch the golf via a live stream just like they would at home.

PGA Tour Golf Live Stream: Watch the Genesis Open 2020 in Canada

International golf fans have fewer options to live stream the 2020 Genesis Open, but there's still a way to watch Tiger chase another place in the history books. The recently launched GOLFTV pass counts the PGA of Canada as one of its partners, which means Canadian fans can look forward to PGA Tour golf live streams for most major tournaments. Coverage may be limited to featured groups and holes but priced from just $9.99 a month, it's a decent enough option. It even offers a free trial so you can see if it's right for you without paying a penny. Just remember that if you're abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual network or service - though 5ft birdie putts sadly aren't subject to such easy tap ins.

Watch the Genesis Open 2020: Live stream PGA Tour golf from Australia

As with Canada, options to live stream the Genesis Open 2020 are limited in Australia. Once again, it's a case of snapping a GOLFTV pass or going without the PGA Tour golf this weekend.

Pricing is just as competitive as in the Great White North, too, so those Down Under can grab a GOLFTV subscription from $9.99 a month. The timings aren't bad, either, with final round action set to get really interesting from 7am AEDT on Monday, February 17. Breakfast and birdies is never a bad way to start the week, is it?

Grabbing a GOLFTV pass is also your best option to watch the PGA Tour golf and live stream the Genesis Open if you live in most other countries. Now that you know how to follow all the action as it happens, here's some more background information on the Genesis Open 3rd round tee-times, leaderboard, and favorites.

Genesis Open 3rd round: tee-times for the Genesis Invitational 2020 and leaderboard this Saturday

Nearly all of of the world's top players turned out for the Genesis Invitational 2020, but with the cut ending up at +1, many fan favorites find themselves going home (or drinking a beer) over the weekend. Some of the big names who struggled to get to grips with the Riviera and won't feature in the third round are Italian Ryder Cup hero Francesco Molinari (+8), gofing icon Phil Mickleson (+4), and Tiger Woods' playing partner for the first two rounds, Justin Thomas (+3).

That means there are just a handful of key Genesis Open round three tee-times you should know this Saturday. Current leader Matt Kuchar tees off alongside Rory McIlroy at 1pm ET/10am PT, which is 6pm GMT in the UK.

And while he currently sits nine shots off the lead at even par, a late charge by Tiger Woods can never be discounted. Tiger hits his first drive at 11.47am ET/8.47am PT, or 4.47pm in the UK. He'll be playing a group that also features former Masters champion Jordan Speith. Also lurking in dangerous positions are Australia's Adam Scott on -6, Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello on -5, and England's Paul Casey on -4.

With a hefty $9.3m purse and impressive player line-up, you can probably tell by now that the Genesis Open is 2020's biggest PGA Tour golf tournament to date. We'll be watching all the round 3 action right alongside you, and as a final reminder, one of our preferred options to access a legal and trustworth Genesis Open live stream is by using a Virtual Private Network to access the broadcast you normally would at home.

Of the many options we've tested, the best VPN to sign up to right now is Express VPN - and it comes with a 30 day money back guarantee.

We'll continue to update this article with the latest Genesis Open tee-times as the tournament progresses.