We eagerly await the PSX720 from MicroSony

With 7DiG joining the rest of you in having Friday off this week, you might be wondering how 'Good' anything could be without a gaming round up.

Bur fortunately for you guys we've decided to make it an Awesome Thursday by bringing 7 Days in Gaming forward. Technically that means that this week we're actually 6DiG and it's 8DiG next week, but hey ho.

PSX720 - You know how all politicians eventually end up looking and sounding the same as each other? Well apparently that's going to happen in the next gen of consoles as well with the suggestion that remarkably similar AMD chips are going to be present in both the PS4/PS Orbis and the "next new Xbox 720". On the bright side this will finally kill off fanboi fights. Honest.

WEEEYOU! - Staying on next gen consoles for a minute, the other rumour that may shock a few people not familiar with Nintendo is that the Wii U is less powerful than the current PS3 and Xbox 360. On the bright side, at least developers are unlikely to notice as they work out how you create a game with approximately 460 different control mechanisms.

EA FTW - Now we know that all you 7DiG readers are accepting people, so we're sure you'll join us in saying well done to EA for ignoring 'several thousand' letters condemning LGBT content in games. [CVG]

EA FTL - Less good for EA was the news that it was awarded the 'Worst Company in America Award' by The Consumerist. "We're sure that bank presidents, oil, tobacco, and weapons companies are all relieved they weren't on the list this year," sniped back John Reseburg. [CVG]

Reseburg:

"We're sure that bank presidents, oil, tobacco, and weapons companies are all relieved they weren't on the list this year,"

Knocked off its perch - So while the Angry Birds were gallivanting off to space, it appears that picture app Draw Something has only gone and nabbed its nest at the top of the iTunes chart. We're sure Rovio has gone back to the drawing board.

Blame the kids - "Hey everybody! Games are bad for kids!" say UK teachers who never got the hang of Manic Miner. They want more stringent legislation – presumably against adults who ignore the really obvious age stickers on violent games. [Guardian]

Minecraft v SkyRim And here's a nifty closer where the Skyrim trailer is remade in Minecraft.

We close, as ever, with some highlights from elsewhere on Future's gaming sites.

CVG

Assassin's Creed 3 Interview: 'Everyone was British in those days'

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Online: beta key giveaway

How PS4 and Xbox 720 visuals will change everything

Official Playstation Magazine

Aliens Colonial Marines Gameplay Video picked apart

How I learned to love the gun

How to make friends and shoot people

OXM

Aliens Colonial Marines gameplay: you'll die if you're on your own

Borderlands 2: eight ways it's a better RPG than Borderlands

Halo Infinity, Spartan Ops domains point to Halo 4 multiplayer features

goldenjoysticks

Borderlands 2

Colonial Marines preview

Kinect Star Wars

Official Nintendo

Pokemon Conquest announced

Wii U wish list: WarioWare

Best Pokemon regions