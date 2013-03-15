Few types of games are as engrossing as a well-made puzzler, and the fact that the iPhone and iPod touch can put one in front of us wherever we are can be a real lifesaver. Whether you prefer color-matching puzzlers, ones with a role-playing or wordplay twist, or something that mimics the feel of tackling a physical puzzle, the App Store is absolutely loaded with stellar options that can fit nearly any interest or block of available time. Here are our picks for the 25 best iPhone puzzle games today, which we'll update as new and more perplexing puzzlers pique our interest.

Where better to start than with perhaps the world's most beloved casual match-three puzzler? Bejeweled ($0.99) challenges you to match up three or more like-colored gems on a board, with a few play variations (like the chill Zen mode and frantic Blitz) thrown into the mix. It's accessible but requires a high level of focus to master, and it looks and plays great on iPhone. No wonder it's a smash.

Distinct visual styling and intuitive touch controls make Hundreds ($4.99) an excellent iOS puzzle experience. Each stage presents a series of floating balls, which you must touch and hold to expand; the goal is to hit a total of 100 between them. The levels soon become deviously clever and challenging, and while it's slightly easier to play on a big iPad screen, it remains sharp on iPhone.

Word games don't always count as puzzlers, but the intelligent and bewitching SpellTower ($1.99) definitely does. You'll compile words based on the jumble of letters found on the screen, and in the puzzle mode, each move you make adds a line to the board; reach the top, and you're toast. The balance between wordplay and clearing the board makes for a tense and tantalizing puzzler.

Puzzle games don't need to move at breakneck speed to be enthralling. Case in point: QatQi (Free), an entrancing experience that moves at your own speed and tasks you with placing a certain number of letters to build words within limited space. The hook is that you'll discover the map's layout along the way, forcing you to make smart and conservative placement choices.

Circadia ($0.99) is a very unique entry on this list, as it hits on a rare element for puzzlers: rhythm. Against stark black backdrops, you'll tap colored dots to emit sound waves, which radiate outwards from the center. Your goal is to make all of the colored waves hit the white dot(s) at the same time. It starts simply enough, but quickly becomes tremendously difficult; it's a real head-scratcher!

Everybody knows Tetris ($0.99), and nearly every game-playing device released in the last 25 years has hosted some version of the line-clearing puzzler. The iPhone version from EA offers a couple of variations on the theme, including the classic marathon mode and a new one-touch option, which lets you pick from preset block destinations. Even the iconic 8-bit music is here!

One of the greatest indie sensations of the past several years, World of Goo ($4.99) is all about creating structures to reach a goal. However, your materials consist of various sticky creatures, which can connect from afar and in some cases have special abilities, but will also wobble like crazy once fixed in place. Brilliant scenarios, visuals, and music all make this one truly special.

While it initially found fame on the iPad, The Room Pocket (Free) brings the award-winning and atmospheric puzzler to iPhone in stellar fashion. The Room serves up a series of puzzle boxes to unlock and conquer, which is accomplished by turning the objects, looking at every little detail, and prodding to uncover their secrets. Fantastic puzzle designs and presentation make it memorable.