Foxtel announces dedicated 4K cable channel

Along with new iQ4 set-top box

Foxtel has today announced that it will be adding a dedicated 4K channel to its lineup of satellite services, with channel 444 going live some time in October.

The channel will be included as a part of both the Platinum HD and Foxtel Sports HD subscriptions, and offer live sport, documentary, concert and movie content in 4K.

In particular, Foxtel is making a point of having the service available in time for the Australia vs South Africa One Day International cricket, which will begin Foxtel’s 4K sports coverage on November 4.

The pay TV company has also announced the launch of a new set-top box – the iQ4 – which will be needed by customers keen on watching Foxtel’s new 4K content.

According to the company's announcement, “the iQ4 marks the start of a new wave of innovations for Foxtel that will maximise the value of a Foxtel subscription”, suggesting that the company will be trying its hardest to compete with the ever-growing ubiquity of streaming services such as Netflix and Stan.

During the announcement, the company mentioned “guaranteed 4K” a number of times, a phrase that refers to the satellite format and the fact that it doesn’t rely on a stable internet connection to deliver hi-res media – a limitation of the aforementioned streaming services.

