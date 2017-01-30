Fallout 4 patch brings high-res textures, PS4 Pro mode support

Fallout 4’s latest patch might melt your face off, and not because of high levels of radiation.

Bethesda, the game’s developer, announced today that it plans on releasing a new high resolution textures patch on PC that will bring 58GB of eye-wateringly gorgeous artwork into the game, enhancing the visual experience of the end-times.

The news came by way of a blog post on Bethesda’s website, along with a rather sweet note to fans: “Consider this free download a love letter to our amazing PC fans that have supported us – not just with Fallout 4, but across multiple decades and games.”

This coming from the company that charged $2.50 for horse armor in 2006.

That said, you’re going to need a relatively strong PC if you want to see the wasteland in all its grey-brown glory. Bethesda recommends using an Intel Core i7-5820K or better CPU, a GTX 1080 8GB graphics card and 8GB of RAM.

Better start saving up those bottle caps.

PS4 Pro mode, pro bono

PC gamers aren’t the only ones who’ll get to live out their Mad Max-esque fantasies in high resolution, Bethesda is also enabling Pro Mode support for Fallout 4 on PS4 Pro.

Sony’s super beefy console will be able to support a native resolution of 1440p, enhanced draw distance for trees, grass, objects and NPCs as well as enhanced Godray effects – basically better overhead lighting when wandering around outside during dawn and dusk.

Bethesda says those improvements are coming via update 1.9 and will be available to download next week alongside the PC patch.