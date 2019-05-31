Dell is offering 15% off sitewide exclusively to TechRadar Australia readers

If you're looking to score yourself a brand new computer for work or for pleasure, then there's never been a better time to check out Dell's array of laptops, ultrabooks, 2-in-1s, and gaming rigs, thanks to an exclusive TechRadar site-wide sale.

Considering that the Dell XPS 13 currently sits at the top of our lists for both the best ultrabooks and best laptops available in Australia, it's definitely worth checking one out with these savings.

From June 1 until June 7, you can take a further 15% off any listed priceon Dell's site simply by entering the code TECHRADAR15 at the checkout. That 15% reduction will even be applied in addition to any discounts on items that are already on sale – although do note that it will not stack with other discount codes or vouchers.

While you can visit Dell's store homepage directly and have a browse yourself, we've gone through the site's current offers and picked out some of the choicest ones available, so you don't have to rifle through the options yourself.

Ultrabooks

Dell XPS 13 9380 (i7 / 16GB / 512GB) | $2,239 (was $3,099 – save $860) For those looking for a slightly more powerful version of the Dell XPS 13, this upgraded model comes packing the same processor but with 16GB of RAM, a bigger 512GB SSD, and a 4K display (3,840 x 2,160, rather than the FHD 1920 x 1,080 of the above model). This portable powerhouse is available in Silver or Frost White.

Dell XPS 15 (i7 / 16GB / 512GB) | $2,456 (was $3,399 – save $943) Maybe you're chasing down those sleek ultrabook looks and specs but with a larger display? The XPS 15 features a 4K, 15-inch touch display and lands with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which is a truly potent combination for both everyday users and gamers alike.

Gaming

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop (i7 / 8GB / 256GB) | $1,116 (was $1,799 – save $683) For the gamer, you'll be wanting to track down a laptop with a dedicated GPU, and the G3 15 presents some of the best value on this front, even making it into our best gaming laptops list. An 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8750H, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU with 4GB of DDR5 memory, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD will get you running in the gaming world.

Dell G7 17 gaming laptop (i7 / 16GB / 256GB + 1TB) | $2,549 (was $3,999 – save $1,450) For a serious upgrade, however, the G7 with its 17-inch, 144Hz display and boosted internals could be worth the extra dosh. This comes loaded with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD and (perhaps most importantly) a super-powerful Nvida GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated GDDR6 RAM and Max-Q design.

Alienware M17 gaming laptop (i7 / 32GB / 512GB + 1TB) | $4,249 (was $4,999 – save $750) Dell's dedicated gaming brand, Alienware, packs the latest and greatest hardware into its futuristic shells, and this M17 is no exception. Featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 with 8GB of dedicated GDDR6 RAM and Max-Q design, this thing is a legitimate beast. It also boasts a 17-inch display, 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an extra 1TB HDD for all your storage needs.



Alienware AW3418DW 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor | $1,827 ( was $2,149) We know it's not a laptop, but anyone looking for a gaming monitor has probably heard of the AW3418DW by now. This 34-inch curved display is one of the best you can get right now for gaming, coming it at number 2 on our list of best gaming monitors available. A Wide QHD resolution (3,440 x 1,440) alongside a 120Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time makes for a snappy and sharp display for gaming, not to mention its 300-nit brightness and 1000:1 contrast ratio.

Laptops and 2-in-1s

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 (i7 / 16GB / 512GB) | $1,359 (was $2,699 – save $1,340) With more than $1,300 off this 2-in-1's regular price, this 15.6-incher offers an exceptionally powerful and portable bargain. An Intel Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, an impressively-large 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU round this out to be an excellent option for working on the go or even a little light gaming.

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 (i7 / 16GB / 512GB) | $2,817 (was $3,899 – save $1,082) If you want all the sleekness and optimised power of the XPS series but in a 2-in-1 form factor, this is your weapon of choice. An 8th-gen Intel Core i7-870G CPU, Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics card (with 4GB of dedicated memory), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD make sure that this computing companion is up to any task you throw its way. This super powerful 2-in-1 is available in either Silver or Black.

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 (i5 / 8GB / 256GB) | $1,011 (was $1,699 – save $688) For those wanting the flexibility of a 2-in-1 on a slightly tighter budget, you can knock almost $700 of this 13-inch Inspiron and still get a very solid and reliable unit. An 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD will get you by running everyday tasks and even some more intensive processes.

