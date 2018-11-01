Cheap NBN & broadband plans compared: the best internet deals in Australia

The array of internet options available to the average Aussie is getting to the point of being overwhelming, especially if you're just after the cheapest plan going. Thankfully, we've done the hard yards and sifted through all the fine-print to figure out which ones offer the most genuine value for your dollar.

Whether it's NBN, ADSL or cable, there's a wide variety of pricing tiers available and they all come with quirks and caveats that you'll need to look out for. Start up fees, lock-in contracts, compulsory modem purchases – we've done the maths to find you the best deal.

Cheapest NBN plans

TPG| 10GB data | NBN12 | 18-month contract | $29.99 pm (+ $30 upfront) If you're after a bare-minimum NBN connection then TPG's got the cheapest plan available, with an included modem and only $30 upfront it's the least you'll pay to get on the NBN. The catch is that you'll only have 10GB/m to play with and it's an 18-month contract. Total minimum cost is $569.82 over 18 months



Exetel | 100GB data | NBN50 | No lock-in contract | $49.99 pm (BYO modem) Although it's not the absolute cheapest, Exetel is offering the best overall value on NBN speeds above the basic 12Mbps tier (i.e. the same speed as basic ADSL). Although you'll have to either provide your own modem or buy Exetel's for $79 delivered, this $49.99 plan is still a complete steal for an NBN50 connection with no lock-in contract or upfront fees. Total minimum cost is $49.99

If you're in the market for a plan that packs more of a punch in the way of data, speed and inclusions, then check out our best NBN & broadband plans in Australia or try out our broadband plan finder .

Cheapest ADSL plans

Dodo | 101GB data | ADSL2+ | 24-month contract | $20 pm (requires phone line) If you already have a phone line to run your ADSL over, then Dodo is offering the cheapest possible plan for the service right now, with 101GB of data and an included modem at only $20 per month over a 24-month contract. You can pay a little more upfront in order to reduce your contract length to 12-months or month-to-month. Total minimum cost over 24 months is $480

Exetel | Unlimited data | ADSL2+ | No lock-in contract | $54.99 pm (BYO modem) Once again, even in the ADSL realm, Exetel presents the best overall value option. No lock-in contract, unlimited data, and nothing to pay upfront (unless you want their modem for $79). Frankly, there are cheaper plans, but we don't recommend signing up for them given how much they'll cost you with hidden fees and contracts. Total minimum cost is $54.99

Not exactly what you're after? Check out more options with our ADSL plan finder !

Cheapest cable plans