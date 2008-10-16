iTunes increases HD television content

Apple has finally brokered a deal with all the major television studios to bring high-definition television content to its iTunes Store.

The company introduced HD TV shows last month to the store, but it only had NBC as a partner. Now Fox, ABC and CBS have jumped on-board.

This means that users will now be able to enjoy shows like Lost, Grey's Anatomy and Prison Break from the store.

Price difference

Enjoying HD content does come at a price, with high-definition episodes costing $2.99 each – a dollar more than their standard-def brethren. Or you could just go to Hulu.com, where many prime-time shows are currently playing for free in HD.

The deal is only Stateside at the moment, so yet again UK customers are left out in the cold when it comes to HD content.