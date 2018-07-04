Best cheap camera 2018: 10 budget models to suit all abilities

Want to buy a decent camera, but don't want to break the bank? The good news is that there are some cracking cameras out there if you're on a tight budget, including some great entry-level DSLRs, sleek-looking mirrorless cameras, advanced high-end compacts, bridge cameras with huge zoom lenses, not to mention travel zooms and pocket compacts.

And while some of these cheap cameras may not be the latest and greatest models available right now, they still deliver the goods.

We've compiled a selection of the best budget cameras going, so whether you want something to simply slot in your pocket for the odd snap that will be better pictures than your smartphone ever can, or a camera you can get a bit more creative with, you'll find it here.

1. Sony Cyber-shot RX100

Sony's first true premium compact is a couple of years old now, but it still packs a punch

Type: Compact | Sensor: 1-inch, 20.2MP | Lens: 28-100mm f/1.8-4.9 | Screen: 3-inch, 1,229K dots | Viewfinder: N/A | Continuous shooting: 2.5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Expert

Large and capable sensor

High-end finish

No touchscreen

Showing its age

Sony's latest camera in its RX100 line, the RX100 VI, is one of our favourite compact cameras right now, but there's no getting away from the fact that it's a pricey option. The good news is that the original RX100 is still available new (as well as all the other iterations we've had since then), and while it might not offer some of the latest features it's still a great compact at a bargain price. The large 1.0-inch sensor delivers excellent levels of detail, with the broad and fast range of the zoom lens making it a versatile travelling companion. Okay, there's no built-in viewfinder or tilt screen as we've seen on some new models, but the monitor delivers excellent clarity, and the RX100's controls offer plenty of options for those who like to get hands-on. Take into account the sleek, premium finish and it all adds up to a great compact camera at a great price.

2. Nikon D3400

The best entry-level DSLR out there is great value

Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C CMOS, 24.2MP | Lens mount: Nikon F | Screen: 3-inch, 921,000K dots | Viewfinder: Yes, optical | Continuous shooting: 5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner

Easy to use

Great image quality

Limited connectivity options

Screen not touch-sensitive

If you're looking for your first DSLR, then Nikon's D3400 is hard to beat when it comes to price. It might not have the most comprehensive specification, but simply put, the D3400 ticks a lot of boxes for first time users. The large 24MP APS-C sensor delivers great images that are rich in detail, it's easy to use thanks to the useful onboard Guide Mode, has an impressive battery life and is backed-up by an impressive array of lenses and accessories. A great DSLR that also happens to be great value.

3. Panasonic Lumix ZS50 / Lumix TZ70

A great all-round compact camera with a huge zoom range

Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/2.3-inch, 12.1MP | Lens: 24-720mm, f/3.3-6.4 | Monitor: 3-inch, 1,040K dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 10fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner/intermediate

30x zoom range

Wi-Fi and NFC

No touchscreen

Limited raw mode

Panasonic's ZS / TZ series of compacts has long dominated the compact travel zoom market, and that's still the case with the ZS50 (known as the TZ70 outside the US). While it may be eclipsed by its larger-sensor siblings, the ZS100 / TZ100 and ZS200 / TZ200, the ZS50 / TZ70 has the advantage of packing a huge 30x zoom into a pocket-sized body. There's even space for a (modest) electronic viewfinder, ideal for when the lighting makes it tricky to compose or review shots on the rear screen. You can use the camera like an advanced point-and-shoot compact, simply leaving it in auto for the camera to take care of settings, or you can shoot high-quality raw files, and make your own decisions about aperture and shutter speed.

4. Canon EOS Rebel T6 / EOS 1300D

Perhaps the cheapest DSLR available today

Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C CMOS, 18MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 3-inch, 920,000K dots | Viewfinder: Yes, optical | Continuous shooting: 3fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner

Easy to use

Compact size

Slow live view focusing

Fixed screen

The EOS Rebel T6 (known as the EOS 1300D outside the US) is one of Canon's most affordable DSLRs in its line-up and while it doesn't share the same latest tech as newer models, it's still a great a solid choice for first time users. The 18MP sensor is starting to show its age a little, while the AF in live view is a bit on the slow side, but when you consider you're getting a DSLR for the price of an average compact, then it doesn't look too bad at all. It's actually better than the newer EOS 4000D as well.

5. Nikon D5300

Replaced by both the D5500 and D5600, but still a good buy

Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C CMOS, 24.2MP | Lens mount: Nikon DX | Screen: 3.2-inch articulating, 1,037,000 dots | Viewfinder: Yes, optical | Continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

High-res, non-anti-aliased sensor

GPS built-in

No touchscreen

Slow live view focusing

The D5300 was around for little more than a year before the D5500 technically replaced it, which has in turn been replaced by the D5600. It shares the same 24.2MP sensor with an identical maximum ISO25,600 sensitivity as the D5500, whilst the D5300's EXPEED 4 image processor and 39-point autofocus system have also been carried over to its replacement. Whilst the D5300 doesn't sport fancy touchscreen control, you do get GPS instead. The D5300's 600-shot battery life has since been beaten by the D5500, but it'll still outlast a Canon EOS Rebel T6i / 750D. All in all, it may not be the latest entry-level DSLR, but the D5300 is still a smart buy.

6. Sony Alpha A7 II

More megapixels than you could wish for at a cracking price

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Full-frame CMOS, 24.3MP | Lens mount: Sony E-mount | Screen: 3-inch articulating, 1,230,000 dots | Viewfinder: Yes, electronic | Continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Enthusiast

Great IS system

Compact size

No touchscreen

Small control dials

The new Alpha A7 III is one of our favorite cameras rights now, packing in a great performance for a brilliant price. If your budget can't stretch to it though, the Alpha A7 II is still worth a look as in some cases, it's half the price of its newer sibling. It might not have all the latest features, but you still get a very good 24.3MP full-frame sensor, a very capable AF system and excellent image stabilization. Handling isn't quite as refined though as the newer camera, but for the incredibly tempting price, this can be overlooked. You'll be hard pressed to find a better camera for your money.

7. Sony Alpha A5000

Sony's entry-level CSC is simple to use

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: APS-C CMOS, 20.1MP | Lens mount: Sony E-mount | Screen: 3-inch tilt-angle display, 460K dots | Viewfinder: N/A | Continuous shooting: 3.5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner/intermediate

Compact size

Tilting screen

No touchscreen

Getting on a bit

Despite being well over two years old, the Alpha A5000 is still a great buy for those looking for a simple to use mirrorless camera. Not only that, but it's also incredibly compact - even the 16-50mm lens isn't that large considering the focal length. There's a decent-sized tilt-angle screen, but the resolution is looking a bit behind the times now, while there's no viewfinder. That said, it's easy to use, while the Wi-Fi connectivity only adds to its appeal.

8. Canon PowerShot SX730 HS

30x optical zoom compact at a great price

Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/2.3-inch, 20.3MP | Lens: 24-960mm, f/3.3-6.9 | Screen: 3-inch tilt-angle screen, 922,000 dots | Viewfinder: No | Continuous shooting: 5.9fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner

Excellent zoom range

Decent build quality

No touchscreen

No viewfinder

The PowerShot SX710 HS is appealing to both absolute beginners and to those with a little more experience of photography. On the back is a small mode dial which enables you to quickly switch between different exposure modes, including full manual and semi-automatic modes for those who want to take control, plus fully automatic and scene modes. The 30x optical zoom covers an excellent range of focal lengths and gives plenty of flexibility for the average holiday shooter. There's no touchscreen however, but you can't really complain at the price. A nicely capable camera for those who just want a point and shoot compact with a long focal length zoom range.

If you're looking for a camera with a huge zoom range, but still small enough to pop in a (allbeit bagging) pocket, then the Canon PowerShot SX730 HS could be the answer. The 24-960mm covers and excellent range of focal lengths and

is something of a tale of two halves. The good news is that it exhibits a fine build and is generally pleasing to use, with good response across most aspects of operation. If you want a no-nonsense camera with a broad zoom range, and most of the decision-making left to it, the SX730 HS may just be what you’re after. The flipside of this is that the PowerShot SX730 HS lacks several of the features of its rivals, despite being one of the dearest options of its kind. 4K video, touch operation, an electronic level, even the option to move the focusing point; if you want any of these you'll have to look elsewhere.

9. Sony Cyber-shot WX220

Pocket performer with a 10x optical zoom

Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/2.3-inch, 18.2MP | Lens: 25-250mm, f/3.3-5.9 | Monitor: 2.7-inch, 460K dots | Viewfinder: No | Continuous shooting: 1.5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner

10x zoom range

Built-in Wi-Fi

No textured grip

Confusing menu system

If you're wanting a compact camera that can do a better job than your smartphone the Cyber-shot WX220 ticks a lot of boxes, especially when you consider the extra flexibility offered by the 10x optical zoom, running from 25-250mm. Images are bright and punchy, with decent detail – ideal for sharing online or printing at typical sizes – while it's nice to see Wi-Fi connectivity included as well. The 2.7-inch screen is a little on the small side, but that does help to keep the dimensions of the camera to a pocket-friendly size. The WX220 may not have lots of bells and whistles, but what it does do, it does well.

10. Panasonic Lumix FZ70 / FZ72

Bridge camera that packs a monster 60x zoom lens

Type: Bridge compact | Sensor size: 1/2.3-inch, 16.1MP | Lens: 20-1200mm, f/2.8-5.9 | Screen: 3-inch, 460,000 dots | Viewfinder: Yes | Continuous shooting rate: 9fps | Maximum video resolution: 1080p | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

60x zoom range

Raw format shooting

No Wi-Fi

Low-resolution EVF

Despite it being one of the cheapest bridge cameras available, you still get a lot of camera for your cash with the Panasonic Lumix FZ70 (known as the FZ72 outside the US). Let's start with the lens. The Lumix FZ70 packs in a staggering 60x optical zoom, running from an impressively ultra-wide 20mm-equivalent to 1200mm, so you won't have any excuses for not filling the frame. You also have the option of full manual control (as well as a host of helpful auto modes), raw format shooting, and decent image quality from a sensor this size. Downsides? While there is an EVF, it's not the best quality, and there's no touchscreen functionality or wireless connectivity.

