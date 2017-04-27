Australia says ‘hello’ to Motorola’s new wallet-friendly Moto G5 and G5 Plus

Motorola has made its latest competitively-priced smartphones available in Australia today, with the local launch of the Moto G5 and the Moto G5 Plus. Both new models sport a metal housing, run the Android 7.0 OS (with Android O promised) and even include certain features that rival phones well beyond their budget price tags.

The G5 has a 1080p 5.0-inch screen, fingerprint scanner and simple conveniences like dual SIM slots, a removable battery and a water repellent coating. While it doesn’t look like the most impressive phone on paper, it’s super-affordable at just $299.

Motorola’s G5 Plus seems to do have done even better in terms of bang-for-buck. While you’ll be paying an extra $100 over the standard model, the upgrades you get will likely impact everyday use pretty significantly. The layout and 1080p screen (5.2-inch this time) are very similar to the base model, but most of the other improvements are more substantial.

The Plus has a far superior camera, with Dual Autofocus Pixels for a much faster autofocus, an aperture of f/1.7, and the ability to shoot video in 4K. On top of this, there’s a 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 processor and 3GB (or 4GB) RAM, and it’s backed by a decent 3,000mAh battery that supports TurboPower fast charging. It also boasts NFC, so it can do contactless payments via banking apps where supported.

The Moto G5 is now available for $299 and the Moto G5 Plus is available in the 3GB RAM/16GB storage configuration for $399 both at Harvey Norman. If you were after the 4GB RAM/32GB configuration for the Moto G5 Plus, the only current option is picking it up at the Motorola store for $449 where you also have the option of both gold and grey finishes.