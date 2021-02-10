Arlo Pro 3 deal: top-notch security camera back to cheapest it's ever been

A home security camera system is a great way of keeping an eye on your property when you’re not around or even just making sure the kids are safe when they’re playing outside. If you’re in the market for new cameras, then check out this deal from Amazon which slashes the cost of the excellent Arlo Pro 3.

In the US, you can pick up two Arlo Pro 3 cameras in a kit with a smart hub for $299.99 through Amazon – that’s the same rock-bottom price seen on Black Friday and a $200 saving on the list price. However, the deal is only offered on the white version of the cameras, if you want black cameras you’ll have to fork out $375.96

If you're in the UK, you can also save on the Arlo Pro 3 kits. Amazon has dropped the price of a two-camera kit to £379.99 (was £5499.99) for a 31% saving. Meanwhile, the three-camera kit has been also been dropped by 31% to £519.99 from £749.99. This isn’t the most affordable price we've seen for this kit, but it is good value.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Arlo Pro 3 prices in your region.)

Today's best Arlo Pro 3 deal in the US

Arlo Pro 3 VMS4240P Smart Home Security Camera System: $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the Arlo Pro 3 two-camera kit to $299 – that's the same price we saw on Black Friday. With a saving of 40% on the list price, it makes this top-notch security camera great value. If you're in the market for a security camera it's worth grabbing now as we're not sure when we'll see this low price again. View Deal

Today's best Arlo Pro 3 deal in the UK

Arlo Pro 3 VMS4240P Smart Home Security Camera System: £549.99 £379.99 at Amazon

The UK deal on the two-camera Arlo Pro 3 kit isn't quite as good as in the US. It's a 31% saving on the list price, making it £379.99. While it's not as low as the prices got around Black Friday, it is the most affordable it's been so far this year. If you can't wait to see if it gets reduced further later in the year, then it's worth buying. View Deal

The Arlo Pro 3 cameras can be mains-powered or used with a rechargeable battery and record video in 2K when motion is detected, and identify whether the source of the motion was a personal, animal or vehicle. Two-way audio ensures you can converse with anyone in the camera’s field of view and an integrated spotlight means footage recorded at night is in color.

