Apple's new battery cases give iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max longer battery lives

Apple has launched a lineup of new battery-packed phone cases for the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, as spotted by 9to5Mac. For anyone who has suffering from short battery life on the newest iPhones, these cases are a convenient way to extend device uptime without needing to carry around a battery and cable.

The new Apple Smart Battery Cases cost $129 (around £100, AU$179) across all three phone models. You can pick one up in either black or white.

Apple claims each case is capable of offering the following extensions on each phone's battery life:

iPhone XS - 33 hours talk time, 21 hours internet use, 25 hours video playback

iPhone XS Max - 37 hours talk time, 20 hours internet use, 25 hours video playback

iPhone XR - 39 hours talk time, 22 hours internet use, 27 hours video playback.

Apart from the convenient addition of power to the iPhones, they also protect the phone by covering up the back glass completely, with a simple cutout for the cameras. The silicone material fits snugly and is easy to slip on the phone, with a microfiber lining on the inside and a soft-touch exterior.

Since the cases are official Apple products, they should seamlessly integrate with your iPhone. Apple notes the phones will display an intelligent battery status while the cases are in use, so you know how much life is left. Each case also supports Qi wireless charging, fast charging with USB-PD chargers, and connectivity with accessories that use the Lightning Connector.

Pre-orders for the Smart Battery Cases are open now, with delivery starting Friday, January 18 on the two iPhone XS models and later in the month for the iPhone XR model.