Trending
Brands

AMD Ryzen finally makes octo-core processors affordable

By Processors  

Beats Intel for half the price

null

After months of rumors, leaks and teasing from AMD itself, Ryzen has finally risen and it’s the company’s most impressive processor lineup yet.

AMD is on a mission to bring high performance CPUs to the market and challenge Intel, so it has introduced a trio Ryzen 7 chips, its highest-end lineup of CPUs. Starting with the flagship, the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X features 8-cores and 16-threads, as well as a 3.6GHz base speed and top speeds of up to 4GHz.

Based on AMD’s first ultra-small 14nm (nanometer) FinFET architecture. Unlike the company's previous architecture, FinFET transistors aren't built on a single plane – instead, they use several fins – and use multiple gates, which means more hardware can be packed inside a CPU and, therefore, more work can get done.

The result is a flagship CPU achieves 52% more instructions per clock than AMD's previous chips. In short IPC refers to how much work can a CPU do per cycle and in this case it's a big leap forward with potentially double the performance. So overall, AMD's latest chip is both smaller and quicker. 

Performance-wise, AMD claims the Ryzen 7 1800X scored 1,601 points in the Cinebench R15 NT benchmark, beating the Intel Core i7-6900K’s 1,474 score.

The AMD Ryzen 7 1800X will be available for pre-orders for $499 (about £400, AU$650) – or about half as much as the $1,049 (about £999, AU$1,499) you would spend on the 6900K – starting today, and will arrive to shelves on March 2nd.

Triple threat

Just below the Ryzen 7 1800X, AMD also announced the 1700X at an introductory $399 (about £320, AU$520). This 95-Watt TDP processor comes with the same cores and threads as its bigger brother, while clocking in at 3.4GHz for its base speed and a boosted frequency of 3.8GHz.

With a Cinebench R15 nT score of 1,537 points it competes with the Core i7-6900K and Intel’s lower-end processors.

Last but not least, the Ryzen 7 1700 comes at an astounding value for $329 (about £260, AU$430). Not only do you get 8-cores and 16-threads as with all other Ryzen 7 chips, it runs pretty quick at a 3.0GHz base clock (3.7GHz boost clock), helping it to puts up a decent Cinebench R15 nT score of 1,410. 

Comparatively, Intel’s competing Core i7-7700K processor posted 967 points in the same test and goes for $349 (£339, AU$479).

See more Processors news