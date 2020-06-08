AMD dominates Intel in CPU sales - at least according to one retailer

Intel's newly-released Comet Lake processors are failing to make a dent in sales of AMD CPUs, according to Mindfactory.

New sales data released by the German retailer and spotted by Hexus shows that in the week of June 1 to June 7, it sold 5,270 AMD processors, compared to just 770 Intel CPUs.

That sees Team Red outselling its biggest rival by 82% to just 13%, and taking home the lion's share of the revenue; AMD revenues at the Mindfactory came in at €1,106,065 (about $1,248,970, £983,950, AU$1,785,630) (81%), compared to just €246,605 (about $278,490, £219,400, AU$398,120) (18%) from Intel.

The best-selling CPU was the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with some 1,710 units shifted, followed by the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and two-year-old Ryzen 5 2600, with some 970 and 700 sold, respectively.

Though Intel’s newly-released Comet Lake CPUs appear in Mindfactory’s data for the first time, the processors are doing little to challenge AMD's dominance. The Intel Core i7-10700K, for example, sold just 50 units during the seven-day period, while the Intel Core i5-10600K sold a mere 40 units.

Team Blue's most popular processor was the Intel Core i7-9700K, which racked up a slightly more respectful sales tally of 170 units. We reached out to Intel for comment about these sales figures, and will update this article if we hear back.

Future gazing

While these figures are to be taken with a pinch of salt, they suggest that Intel's 10th-generation Comet Lake series has failed to make much of an impact on the market, particularly among PC enthusiasts.

Intel will no doubt be hoping that its upcoming 11th-generation Rocket Lake series, which will be based on its upcoming Willow Lake architecture, will do more to shake AMD's dominance, at least in the German market.

However, AMD is also gearing up to release its Ryzen 4000 desktop CPUs, which will reportedly be headed up by 16-core successor to the Ryzen 9 3950X.

While Willow Cave will continue to be based on 14nm, AMD's Zen 3-based Ryzen 4000 CPUs will use TSMC’s 7nm process and are expected to offer a major performance boost compared to the current Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 processors.