Amazon Prime Day 2021 date and time: here's when the deals will begin

The official Amazon Prime Day date is June 21 and 22, according to a press release from Amazon today. You've got the green light to go on a buying spree this month.

June 21 is when we'll see Prime Day deals start to roll in, and it'll be another 48-hour marathon of discounts on almost everything that Amazon sells: electronics, home goods, and of course Amazon-created products like Echo, Kindle and Fire TV.

Amazon Prime Day has become a mini Black Friday and Cyber Monday, all rolled into one and contained on exclusively on Amazon's website. Of course, it only lasts 48 hours and it's only open to Amazon Prime members.

Here's how to take advantage of the forthcoming Prime Day deals and what to expect.

The Amazon Prime Day date is happening earlier than ever, but the time shouldn't change. Expect the deals to begin at midnight on June 21 and the discounts to last for 48 hours. Of course, some items may sell out well before that time.

The June 21 start time is a switch for everyone. Amazon Prime Day is routinely in July, although last year's date was delayed to October 2020 due to the pandemic. With Amazon Prime Day 2021 shifting things up to the end of June, we're getting a head start on the buying season.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals won't be revealed all at once, but we do know that the company likes to put its own tech on sale during the deals marathon.

Specifically, you can expect new sales or continued discounts on the Amazon Fire Stick 4K, Amazon Echo Dot, and the Amazon Echo Show. Kindle e-readers and Amazon Fire tablets are always on sale for their cheapest prices, too.

Apple is another big winner every Amazon Prime Day, with iPad and AirPods deals that often go down to their cheapest price – until Black Friday. In other words, you shouldn't put off buying tech, as Amazon Prime Day is expected to end at 11:59pm PDT (11:59 BST in the UK).

How to get a jump start on Amazon Prime Day

The best way to shop for Amazon Prime Day discounts is to have that Amazon Prime membership at the ready. Actually, it's required. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial right now to take part of the sales event. Otherwise you won't be able to get all of the deals.

Amazon often incorporates Alexa, its smart home speaker AI into the deals marathon, offering exclusive information on deals if you talk to your Amazon Echo.

TechRadar will continue to update you on the Prime Day deals that become available before and during Amazon Prime Day, and we'll list when and where to find everything in stock for the cheapest prices.

As most of the world exits lockdown, retailers and manufacturers are gearing up for a buy season, and they're eager for you to be in the mood to buy again. Attaching deals to everything isn't a bad idea.