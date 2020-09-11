Amazon Music lands on LG smart TVs with voice-controlled tunes

A whole load of LG TVs are getting a mid-September update to add an integrated Amazon Music app – adding millions of songs for those with an Amazon Prime or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

The TV app is launching on LG TVs globally, "in key countries of Asia, Europe, and the Americas", and will apply to any LG smart TVs released between 2016 and 2020 – so whether you opted for a regular 4K TV, a beefed-up NanoCell television, or a fancy OLED TV, the app should be arriving for you.

You will need a relevant subscription to use the app, of course. Amazon Prime subscribers ($12.99 / £7.99 / AU$6.99 per month) will get access to two million tracks, while Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers ($9.99 / £9.99 / AU$11.99) will get over 60 million tracks instead.

Spotify has been available on LG TVs since 2014, but as a music streaming service has also been around longer than Amazon's rival platform.

Music to your ears

The addition of Amazon Music may only affect a small number of users – anyone who both owns an LG TV and subscribes to Amazon Prime – but it's still a move in the right direction for supporting TV viewers in their music streaming. If you're using Alexa on your LG smart TV, too, it should work pretty seamlessly with Amazon's music platform to enable hands-free navigation and song selection.

If you have an LG OLED with a pretty sweet sound system – like, say, the 2.2 channel speakers on the LG CX OLED, or the Dolby Atmos soundbar that comes with the WX OLED – it may be a good idea to use your TV as a dedicated speaker.

LG also introduced a Bluetooth Surround feature for its 2020 sets, which lets you connect up to two Bluetooth speakers at the same time for some makeshift surround sound.