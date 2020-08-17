A new Zelda game is coming to Switch, and it's not Breath of the Wild 2

A new Amazon listing for an upcoming Nintendo Switch game has us thanking the heavens – which is fitting, given that game is none other than The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

The 2011 instalment in the beloved Nintendo franchise launched originally on the Nintendo Wii, with a release on the Wii U eShop in 2016. It was the last mainline Zelda game before Breath of the Wild (2017) on the Nintendo Switch, and is well due a port for the expanded audience of Nintendo's bestselling hybrid console.

While there's been no official announcement of the port from Nintendo, the listing is clearly for Nintendo Switch and carries a slightly eyebrow-raising £69.99 RRP – while specifying that the title "has not yet been released".

What lends this further credence is the upcoming 35-year anniversary of the Legend of Zelda series, coming in 2021 – coincidentally also the 10-year anniversary of Skyward Sword's release.

Don't hold your breath

While we suspect the listing is legitimate, there's no telling how early the information has leaked. As mentioned, 2021 is likely as the franchise's 35-year anniversary – and it may be that Nintendo is using Skyward Sword to tide over fans until Breath of the Wild 2 finally comes to the console.

The Breath of the Wild sequel was teased at E3 2019 with a mystifying trailer, one that possibly hinted at the return of Demise – the big bad in Skyward Sword, and the true evil force behind regular series villain Ganondorf.

It would be smart, then, to remind players of Demise in the series mythology – or, for those who didn't play Skyward Sword on Wii or Wii U, introduced them to Demise for the first time.

Given how integral the Wii's motion controls were to Skyward Sword's combat, too, there's plenty of potential for the Joy-Con's capabilities to be shown off – you know, if they ever stop drifting.