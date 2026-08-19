Leaker Billbil-kun claims the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Diablo 4 will launch on September 15

The " Age of Hatred Collection " will reportedly include the base game and the Vessel of Hatred and Lord of Hatred expansions

The physical edition will have a code in the box

The long-rumored Nintendo Switch 2 port of Diablo 4 could reportedly launch very soon after BlizzCon 2026.

That's according to reliable leaker 'billbil-kun' of French outlet Dealabs (via Resetera), who originally reported on the Switch 2 version of Diablo 4 earlier this month.

Now, they claim that Diablo 4 will arrive on Switch 2 on September 15, nearly three years after its release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC, two days after BlizzCon 2026, which takes place between September 12 and September 13.

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The edition will be called the "Age of Hatred Collection," and will include the base game and its two expansions, Vessel of Hatred and Lord of Hatred, and will cost $69.99 / £62.99 / €69.99.

Pre-orders are expected to begin on September 12, coinciding with the opening of BlizzCon 2026, and it appears that the physical version won't have a cartridge, but will offer a code in a box instead.

Billbil-kun couldn't determine when the game will be announced, but suggested that an official reveal could be made during Gamescom 2026 next week, where Xbox has confirmed its presence, but it's currently unclear. The announcement could just as well arrive at BlizzCon, too.

Diablo 4 launched in 2023 and is regarded as one of the best isometric, open-world role-playing games (RPGs). In TechRadar Gaming's five-star review, freelance contributor Cat Bussell praised the game's "darkly compelling fantasy world," "fluid combat that scales well in single and multiplayer," and "endlessly customizable characters."

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