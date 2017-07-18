The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is easily the best phone Sony has ever released. It packs a 4K HDR display and can capture ultra-slow-motion video at 960 frames per second.

There’s plenty more to like about Sony’s latest flagship, but if you’ve already settled on it as your next smartphone of choice, then you’ll want to keep those swathes of glass and polycarbonate well protected.

Although there are many cases for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium to consider, we’ve whittled down the list to 10 of our favorites.

Whether you’re a fan of leather folios, super-slim protective shells or rugged go-anywhere protective cases, there’s a case out there to please every taste.

These are the 10 best Sony Xperia XZ Premium cases around right now:

Note: we've ranked these from cheapest to most expensive according to prices at time of writing.

1. SLEO Rubberized Back Case Cover

A super-slim Sony safeguard

Colors: Black, White, Red, Blue, Purple | Material: Polycarbonate

Incredibly slim

Minimalist design

Doesn’t provide full protection

Makes your phone look anonymous

If you’re looking for a super-slim and unobtrusive way of protecting your Sony Xperia XZ Premium, the SLEO Rubberized Back Case Cover is the perfect fit. This hard shell case has a matte coating that makes it feel grippy and more premium than cheap silicone cases.

The case snaps into place to protect the rear and long edges of the phone, although the top and bottom edge are left somewhat exposed by the case’s minimalist design. This does mean, however, that all ports and buttons are easy to access.

2. J&D Shock Resistant Protective TPU Slim Case

Cheap, sleek and slim protection

Colors: Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Camouflage, Cupcake, Donut, Pizza, Pug, Rose Cat | Material: Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU)

Available in a wide variety of colors and styles

Slim and light

Totally hides your stylish Xperia

Not a premium design

If you’re looking for a slim and light way to protect your new Sony Xperia XZ Premium, then the J&D Shock Resistant Protective TPU Slim Case is a highly-affordable choice.

Not only does it offer full protection on every side of the phone, but the anti-slip rear means you’ll find it easy to keep a grip on your expensive handset. As well as a variety of bright colors, this case also comes in some funky designs including a personal favorite of ours: pizza.

3. Moko Flexible TPU Bumper Case

Soft and shock-absorbing

Colors: Black, Grey, Indigo | Material: Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU)

Clever design

Incredibly durable

Will make your phone almost unrecognizable

Not the tightest fit

To stand out from the crowd, cases need to either have an eye-catching look or incorporate clever features. To an extent, the Moko Flexible TPU Bumper Case does both jobs admirably, and it is highly affordable, too.

A raised lip helps to protect the screen if dropped face-down, while inside the rear of the case, a spider web pattern helps to dissipate heat whilst the phone is in use. Air Cushion Technology provides additional shock absorption compared to a standard silicone case.

4. Terrapin Full Body Shock Resistant Armor Case

Future shock proof

Colors: Black, Dark Blue, Silver | Material: Rigid polycarbonate with silicone grips

Full phone protection

Inbuilt kickstand

High-tech look not for everyone

Some headphones won’t fit

Want your Sony Xperia XZ Premium to look like an extra from one of Michael Bay’s Transformer films? The Terrapin Full Body Shock Resistant Armor Case is the case for you. Whilst the looks may be a little... subjective, it certainly delivers for those looking to keep their phone well protected.

As well as offering advanced toughness, the case includes a handy kickstand for hands-free video viewing. Some users report that the headphone port can be a little restrictive, so bear this in mind if you’re looking for a new set.

5. Olixar Ultra-Thin Clear Case

Clear and compact protection

Colors: Clear | Material: Silicone gel

Great value

Doesn’t hide the phone’s looks

Makes some buttons a little inaccessible

Doesn’t look premium

Whilst you definitely want to keep your high-end smartphone suitably protected, it’s unlikely that you want to cover it up altogether – after all, most people buy their new phone based on its looks as well as its smarts.

The Olixar Ultra-Thin Clear Case covers almost every part of the back and sides in a soft non-slip gel layer that provides plenty of protection whilst adding minimal bulk.

Each button and port on the Sony Xperia XZ Premium is left uncovered, meaning you’ll never have to take the case off, though a slightly more purposeful press of the fingerprint reader may be needed.

6. Terrapin Leather Wallet Case

A true wallet replacement

Colors: Black, Cognac, Black/Suede | Material: PU Leather

Full phone protection

Space for cards and cash

Slightly obstructed headphone socket

Adds considerable bulk to the phone

They may not be suitable for everyone, but wallet cases offer a great way to ditch an additional wallet, allowing you to only have to worry about carrying one folio for your phone, credit cards and cash.

Terrapin’s leather wallet case is a leather-effect case that offers great protection for your Sony Xperia XZ Premium, thanks to the full-fit case attached to the inside of the wallet.

Whilst this case does add a bit more bulk to the smartphone, this is offset by not having to carry a separate wallet.

7. Spigen Rugged Armor Case

Rugged and good looks

Colors: Black | Material: Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU)

Incredibly durable

Looks the part

Any color, as long as it’s black

Hides the XZ Premium’s sleek lines

Spigen has become known for producing a wide selection of cases that include novel features and are genuinely well designed – this rugged case for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium is no exception.

Similar to the Moko Flexible TPU Bumper Case, this case offers rugged protection thanks to Air Cushion technology, whilst a webbed pattern inside the case helps to dissipate heat.

The raised lip on the front might not be to everyone’s taste, but it adds important additional protection for the screen, should it fall face down.

8. Roxfit Pro Touch Book Case

Interact without opening up

Colors: Black, Black/Clear | Material: TBC

Use your phone without opening the case

Full phone protection

Covers proximity sensor

Doesn’t double as a stand

Whilst many folio cases offer superb protection, most offer very little in the way of functionality when closed. The Roxfit Touch Book Case for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium is an exception, offering similar functionality to the ICE View cases HTC has offered on its HTC 10 and certain other smartphones.

Like HTC’s Ice View, the Roxfit Touch Book Case has a touch-sensitive material on the front that allows you to interact with the touchscreen to take calls, pause and play music and do much more whilst the case is closed.

9. Love Mei Powerful Case

Protection, power and presence

Colors: Blue, Red, White, Silver | Material: Aluminum

Offers superb protection

Built-in screen protector

Chunky

'Subjective' looks

The Love Mei Powerful Case claims to be one of the most protective cases on the market. It’s made from strong aircraft-grade aluminum, which offers superb protection for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium against drops, knocks and scratches.

Whilst it may be considerably more bulky than other cases, the rugged design looks great quality and the built-in screen protector fully offers extra protection against your display getting scratched. If the phone gets too big to fit comfortably in your pockets in this case, a lanyard loop is also provided.

10. Sony Style Cover

Sony’s officially on the case

Colors: White, Black | Material: PU leather and polycarbonate

Slim and light

Doubles as a stand

Quite pricey

Doesn’t protect top or bottom edges

The Sony Style Cover isn’t exactly a cheap way to protect your new smartphone, but the Style Cover offers lashings of signature Sony style without adding virtually any weight or bulk.

Whilst protecting the front, rear and long side edges of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, it unfortunately doesn’t offer complete protection, leaving the top and bottom edges of the phone unprotected.

One feature we liked was that the case also doubles as a stand, allowing you to bask hands-free in the beauty of videos on the crystal-clear 4K HDR screen.