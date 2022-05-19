How to watch Angelyne online: stream the new Peacock Original series starring Emmy Rossum

Who was Angelyne? That’s the question posed by this Peacock limited series, with the unrecognizable Emmy Rossum (Shameless) playing the self-made celebrity whose likeness towered over Angelinos on billboards across LA. An exploration of fame, fantasy, and identity, we explain below how to watch Angelyne online and stream all eight episodes.

Watch Angelyne online Release date: Thursday, March 19 Cast: Emmy Rossum, Hamish Linklater, Alex Karpovsky, Lukas Gage, Martin Freeman, Kerry Nortan Watch online: on Peacock TV from $4.99 a month Watch from anywhere: with a 100% risk-free VPN

Angelyne was the platinum blonde with the Marilyn Monroe voice and Betty Boop body whose 80s billboard campaign made her an icon: showing her provocatively posed atop a pink Chevrolet underscored with just one word: “Angelyne”.

Her enigmatic identity allowed her to be different things to different people, “an innocent doll, or a porn star”. At least until Gary Baum’s 2017 article in The Hollywood Reporter revealed the Billboard Queen’s actual identity to be Ronia Tamar Goldberg, the Polish daughter of Holocaust survivors, and shattered the illusion.

Created by Nancy Oliver, writer and producer on True Blood and Six Feet Under, this series explores Angelyne's tangled web of identity, celebrity, and self transformation, with those involved in her rise to fame including Gaslit star Hamish Linklater as fan club president Rick Krauss, Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), and Sherlock’s Martin Freeman as the executive helping to bankroll her dreams.

Ready to be captivated by this “Rorschach test in pink”? Then read on below as we detail how to watch Angelyne online and from anywhere now.

How to watch Angelyne online in the US

The story of LA’s Billboard Queen and the OG influencer will be available exclusively on NBC’s Peacock from Thursday, May 19 in the US. All eight episodes will be ready to watch online immediately to subscribers with a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $5 a month and is ad-supported. Alternatively, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus at $10 a month, which strips out the ads and lets you download select content to watch offline. Plus, you can save an extra 10% on Premium Plus by purchasing an annual plan at $99 per year. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Angelyne online outside your country

Backpacking around Europe or on a family vacation outside of the States? Chances are you’ll encounter geo-blocking restrictions when trying to access your local VOD service. That means you won’t be able to stream any of the eight episodes of Angelyne online.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – provides a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Use a VPN to watch Angelyne online from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.

How to watch Angelyne online FREE in Canada

Angelyne will be coming to the Showcase channel in Canada - but just a few weeks later than its US debut. Those with a linear TV package can watch weekly episodes of Angelyne from Wednesday, June 1 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. Alternatively, stream it live online or on-demand through the Global TV app. You will, however, need to login with your cable provider login details. If your household has ditched cable for OTT entertainment, we’ve got you covered. First, get a subscription to Amazon Prime (CAD$9.99 a month after the free month-long trial), which means you can purchase Amazon Channels. Select a subscription to StackTV, which includes Showcase content, among other things. This comes with a 30-day free trial. Thereafter it’ll cost you CAD$12.99 per month in addition to your basic Prime membership. Abroad when Angelyne gets broadcast? Just download a VPN to avoid geo-blocking restrictions and prepare to see a lot of that iconic pink Corvette.

How to watch Angelyne online in the UK

This limited series is available on Sky TV from Thursday, May 19, via Sky Plus, Sky Q, Sky Glass, or through the Sky Go app in the UK. If you haven’t got a Sky subscription, you might want to explore our Sky TV deals and packages to find one that suits your tastes and budget. Looking for a cheaper, OTT option? You can also catch Angelyne through Sky’s VOD platform NOW, part of its £9.99 Entertainment pass package. Currently out of the country? Download a good VPN to connect to your usual streaming services and avoid paying for any more while abroad.

