How to download iOS 13.4

The next update for Apple phones, iOS 13.4, is here - and the latest iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 aren't the only ones that will benefit from the operating system upgrade. Here's how to get iOS 13 on your iPhone.

Not all iPhones will be able to download the update - sadly, anything older than the iPhone 6S or later, iPad Air 2 or later, the new iPad mini 4 and iPhone SE can't upgrade to iOS 13.

And your newer iPad won't get it either, and that's because it'll get a slightly reworked version of iPadOS software. But if your iPhone is compatible, scroll below for a step-by-step list to update your device to iOS 13.4.

1. Before getting iOS 13.4, backup your iPhone

If you want to download iOS 13.4, we recommend you back up your iPhone first – just in case. That way, you can restore your phone’s settings, apps, and data to normal (that is, on a stable version of iOS) should something go wrong.

So before downloading to iOS 13.4, head over to our supreme guide on how to back up your iPhone .

2. Download from your Settings page

It's very easy to download to iOS 13.4, but you'll need to be connected to Wi-Fi to upgrade.

Head to Settings > General > Software Update. Hit the button to update to iOS 13, and you'll start the process.

It's a bit extensive, and depending on your connection, could take minutes or hours - and it might be longer if you're upgrading at a time when everyone is trying to upgrade to the new OS version. The phone will need to download the update first, then prepare your device. Stay strong.

If you have Automatic Updates turned on, the update should auto-install anyway according to Apple protocol - i.e., overnight if your device is plugged in.

