How to set up a new Mac

When you first switch on a brand new Mac, there are a few steps to go through before you can get going with it. For starters, you'll need to personalize your Mac, and optionally connect it to the internet and Apple's iCloud service.

The Setup Assistant guides you through these important steps in just a few minutes. You'll need to confirm the language you want to use and verify your keyboard layout.

The latter of these steps is especially important if you aren't using an Apple keyboard, which is most likely if you've moved to the Mac from a Windows PC and kept your existing mouse and keyboard.

Check out our Mac help and support guides for more Mac tips and tricks

User accounts

You'll also create an administrator account and assign a password to it during these steps. The password is important because it protects access to your Mac's contents and the ability to make major changes to it – stopping malicious software from the internet from affecting it, for example.

There's nothing to stop you using this account as your own, but it's better for security if you create a second separate account for personal use and set its account type to Standard. This account, and others for your whole family, can be created after you've fi nished the Setup Assistant's steps and reached the desktop.

These options can be altered later, should you go astray or change your mind. You also get an option to register your Mac with Apple, but this isn't compulsory.

Migrating

If you've been using a Windows PC or another Mac, the Setup Assistant gives you an opportunity to transfer data from the old machine. This includes your files, Mac apps, stored email messages and personal settings.

If you use an Apple trackpad or Magic Mouse, the direction in which you move a fi nger to scroll differs from a Windows PC. This can be confusing at first, but it can be reversed after the Setup Assistant completes its job. If you need help with this and other gestures that help you to get around in OS X, check out our guide on how to use multi-touch gestures on your Mac.