The best Vodafone mobile plans in Australia

As the market continues to grow more and more competitive, Vodafone is offering some excellent deals and incentives on both its handset and SIM-only plans in order to compete with the other two giants in the field – Telstra and Optus.

Generally, Vodafone's plans are typically more affordable than Telstra's and, thanks to a recent restructuring in Optus plans, sometimes get the edge on that telco as well.

You'll also find that most Vodafone plans offer the option to not pay for extra data once you've breached your cap – instead your speed will just be slowed to 1.5Mbps (which is admittedly rather slow).

While you could rifle through the hundreds of combinations on offer from Vodafone, we've done the digging for you and come up with the plans that are especially worth checking out from this telco.

Editor's choice and best overall value

iPhone 11 64GB | 60GB data | 24-month | AU$99.45 pm For those wanting to keep up with the latest iPhone, this plan from Vodafone is the most well-balanced while still not cracking the hundred dollar mark. It comes packing 60GB of data to use each month, as well as 1,000 minutes to Zone 1 and 100 minutes to Zone 2 countries (see site ford details). You can reduce the cost again (to AU$82.80) by opting to pay the phone off over 36 months instead. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,386.80

Best SIM-only option

SIM-only | 12-month contract| 60GB data | AU$50 pm For most users, 60GB of data is more than enough to get you by each month, and fifty bucks is a pretty decent monthly fee to pay for the privilege comparatively. You'll also get 1,000 minutes of calls to Zone 1 countries and 100 minutes for Zone 2 (check Vodafone's page for a list). Total cost over 12 months is AU$600

Best premium plan

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 256GB | 150GB data | AU$122.29 pm For the king of premium phones, look no further than the latest Samsung phablets – the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Alongside this 256GB handset, you'll be getting a 150GB download limit every month, unlimited roaming for 7 days each month, Unlimited minutes to Zone 1 and 300 minutes to Zone 2 countries (see site for details), and a 12-month subscription to Amazon Prime. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,934.96

