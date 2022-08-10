Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order deals: Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and outright offers compared

Looking to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4? The new flagship foldable is now available to pre-order in Australia, and we’ve laid out all the offers available from the major retailers and telcos right here. If you pre-order the phone now, you can expect to receive it on September 2, the same day it becomes available in stores.

First, let’s address perhaps one of the biggest factors in your buying decision – this phone is seriously expensive. The base model Fold 4 with 256GB of storage will set you back an eye-watering AU$2,499, and if you want to move up to 512GB you’ll be handing over AU$2,699. Samsung also has an exclusive 1TB model, for a sky-high AU$2,999.

The Fold 4 comes with a slightly larger outside screen, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and an upgraded camera system (the same array as you’ll find on the Samsung Galaxy S22 to be exact), which all help bring the Fold 4 up to speed with other flagship devices for late 2022. These are strong strides towards justifying its price, though as mentioned in our early review, you might reasonably hope for S22 Ultra-level lenses at this cost.

It’s fully featured, powerful, and set to be a multi-tasking dream thanks to a number of intelligent software improvements and continued S Pen support, but do note that the S Pen stylus is sold separately. While pricey at launch, we should be in for some great deals over the device’s lifecycle too, as is the precedent with most Samsung devices.

If you want to buy it now, there are a number of pre-order offers available from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Amazon and Samsung itself. If you’re considering buying the phone outright, check out our dedicated guide to the best SIM-only plans.

At a glance

What is it? Samsung’s new Fold 4 phone

Samsung’s new Fold 4 phone When are pre-orders live? Now

Now When is it released? Friday, September 2

Friday, September 2 How much does it cost? Available from AU$2,499

Available from AU$2,499 What colours does it come in? Fold 4 available in Phantom Black, Beige, Greygreen or Burgundy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-orders in Australia

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: from AU$2,499 at Samsung (opens in new tab) If you pre-order the new Fold 4 directly from Samsung, you’ll be eligible for a free memory upgrade, which represents up to AU$300 worth of value. In addition, you can also save up to AU$500 by trading in an older handset for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. You’ll also receive AU$150 of instant credit to put towards a Samsung tablet, watch or earbuds, and have the option of signing up to a Samsung Care+ subscription at 50% off, which lets you swap an eligible device twice within the two year period. Note that Samsung is the only retailer offering the Fold 4 in Burgundy, or with 1TB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: from AU$2,499 at Telstra (opens in new tab) Telstra is including a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (valued at up to AU$649) when you pre-order the new Fold 4. The Watch 5 is a brand-new smartwatch that launched alongside the Fold 4, so it’s a pretty excellent way of getting your hands on the two bleeding-edge products that Samsung has to offer. It’s great value upfront, but do keep in mind that Telstra has some of the most expensive mobile plans on offer.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: from AU$2,499 at Optus (opens in new tab) Optus is chucking in a bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 valued at AU$529 when you pre-order the Fold 4. This tablet is not a new device, and it’s one of Samsung’s more affordable tablets, straddling the line between budget and mid-range. To pair with the slate, you’ll also get three months of a 5GB data plan for free. You’ll also be eligible for a free storage upgrade and six months of Optus’ Upgrade and Protect service at no cost.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: from AU$2,499 at Vodafone (opens in new tab) Vodafone is offering up to AU$700 in trade-in credit when you hand in an older handset for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (head directly to Vodafone (opens in new tab) for more information). You’ll also be eligible for a free storage upgrade and a bonus Samsung Trio Wireless Charger, which charges compatible phones, earbuds and smartwatches. Of the three major telcos, Vodafone has the cheapest options, so it’s a good pick if you want to save on your monthly phone bill.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: from AU$2,399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon’s offering a AU$100 discount when you pre-order the Fold 4, and to get it, you’ll need to enter the code GALAXYZ100 at checkout. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’re also eligible for a AU$500 discount on a Samsung “ecosystem bundle” through Amazon, which gets you the Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (head directly to Amazon (opens in new tab) for more information). Pre-ordering the device from Amazon also qualifies you for a free storage upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: specs OS: Android 12 | Screen size: 7.6-inch AMOLED, 120Hz| Resolution: 2176 x 1812 (main) 2316 x 904 (cover) | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 | Memory: 12GB | Weight: 263g |Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB | Battery: 4,400mAh | Rear camera: 12MP ultrawide / 50MP wide / 10MP telephoto| Front camera: 10MP

There’s no getting around the fact that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is exceptionally pricey, but at the same time, our early hands-on experience with it has made us think that it looks and feels more like a ‘regular’ flagship device.

As with its previous iterations, Samsung has gone to great lengths to prove that its latest foldable device isn’t just a novelty, but a powerful and user-friendly phone with more than a niche use case.

What makes the Fold line unique is its feel of getting two devices in one, and that has continued with the Fold 4. Both the outside cover screen and the main screen inside are gorgeous AMOLED displays, which feature an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Their design has been tweaked a little with this iteration, making the cover display 2.7mm wider on the outside, giving a little more space, a less 'narrow' feel and 6.2-inches of screen real estate when using the device folded. Unfold the device and you’ll get a glorious 7.6-inches of screen with a 2176 x 1812 resolution. Samsung has also slimmed down the hinge on the Fold 4, making the device more svelte when folded and closer to regular smartphone territory than before.

The Fold 4 comes packing a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 12GB of RAM under the hood, bringing it in line with the very best flagship devices for late 2022. Early benchmarks suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 has increased performance by around 10% compared to its predecessor, and a 30% increase in power efficiency. That’s welcome news considering the Fold 4 has the same 4,400mAh battery capacity as the previous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and with that device you’ll need to reach for the charger most nights.

We would’ve liked to have seen better cameras in the Fold 4 (it’s carrying the same setup as the Samsung Galaxy S22), it’s still a powerful camera overall, though not quite as high-end as the top-of-the-line snapper on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which remains the king of Android phone photography.