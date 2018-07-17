The cheapest OLED TV prices and deals in July 2018

If you're on the market for a new television, and have your heart set on finding the best OLED TV deal on the net, then you've come to the right place. Our team of deals hounds have been sniffing out the cheapest OLED TV prices, tracking down the best sets to spend your hard earned cash on.

When tracking down an OLED TV deal, there's a few things to consider. These are the tip-top best tellies on the market, so expect premium pricing, even when discounts are applied. And, with bigger usually meaning better, be prepared for some big OLED TV screen sizes, too.

With this in mind, we've split the best OLED TV prices into three different categories: 55-inch, 65-inch and the super huge 77-inch. Hmm, got a tape measure handy?

Are OLED TVs better than 4K TVs?

The general consensus is yes, the images offered by OLED TVs are superior to those outputted by regular 4K TVs. OLED (short for organic light-emitting diode) screens offer brighter images and also deeper blacks than your average 4K set. This is possible because of the individual cells behind the screen that can turn each LED on or off individually. Motion of images is also much smoother, making OLED TVs excellent for sports, movies and gaming. This refined tech also allows the world's leading TV manufacturers to make OLED TV sets incredibly thin.

All this cutting edge design and technology means OLED TV prices can be much pricier than most regular 4K TVs. Prices are coming down all the time though, especially on the 55-inch and 65-inch models. Good thing we're here to show you the lowest prices, right? Also, if you can afford the 77-inch OLED TVs we'd very much like to be friends.

The cheapest OLED TV prices and deals

The best 77-inch OLED TV prices and deals

Ok, you're sat down right? As things stand, there are no OLED TVs being built between 65-inches and 77-inches. The price jump from the 65-inch OLED TV deals is pretty steep, so expect to pay a lot more for those extra 12-inches.

As with any top tech, prices will start to drop more eventually, but even non-OLED TVs of this size shoot up drastically in price compared to their smaller siblings. So if the prices are too high, we'd recommend sticking with the still huge, 65-inch OLED TV deals. You could always move the sofa closer to your TV. There you go, saved you a few grand right there.