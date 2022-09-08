Apple AirPods Pro 2 pre-order in Australia: the latest 'buds for your iPhone are here

Apple has just revealed the long-awaited AirPods Pro 2 and you'll soon be able to pre-order the earbuds directly from the maker and from major Aussie retailers. Pre-orders go live at 10pm AEST on Friday, September 9 and will begin shipping from September 23.

While we wait for AirPods Pro 2 pre-orders to begin, let's get you up to speed on what we know about the latest true wireless 'buds from Apple.

The second-generation model is essentially replacing the 2019 version of the AirPods Pro and will cost you the same AU$399 as before. The original 'buds have been extremely popular and we think the AirPods Pro 2 will also hit the ground running and fly off both physical and electronic shelves. We also think they're in contention for being one of the best true wireless headphones this year, if not one the best headphones, period.

While they might resemble the older model externally, the internals are all brand-spanking new. And that starts with Apple's H2 chip that promises better connectivity, plus a new low-distortion driver and custom amp for better sound quality. They'll also keep playing for longer, with up to 6 hours from the 'buds alone and an additional 30 hours from the case itself... which, by the way, has its own speaker! Apple has also upped the ante in terms of noise cancellation, promising that twice as much noise will now be blocked as compared to the previous iteration.

That's a pretty impressive update for the same price of AU$399.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 pre-orders

Pre-orders for the AirPods Pro 2 are yet to go live, but we've listed a few of the usual suspects below, starting with Apple itself. The Apple Store will be the best place to get your order in as soon as pre-orders begin at 10pm AEST on Friday, September 9.

(opens in new tab) Apple: preorders live from Sept 9 for AU$399 (opens in new tab)

Of course, the Apple Store is one of the first places where you can pre-order the AirPods Pro 2. The company has already listed the 'buds on its Australian site and all early adopters can get their order in starting September 9.

(opens in new tab) Amazon: potential for a small saving (opens in new tab)

The online retailer may not begin taking pre-orders for the AirPods Pro 2 at the same time as Apple – there may be a small delay, but we're expecting Amazon AU to follow suit no more than a day or two later. We'll keep you updated as soon as we have a confirmed date. And while we're not expecting any discounts on pre-orders, there have been times when Amazon has shaved a dollar off the official RRP... here's hoping.

Should I pre-order the Apple AirPods Pro 2?

Considering how popular the original AirPods Pro have been since they arrived on the scene in 2019, we're quite confident that the second-gen 'buds are going to outdo their predecessor. After all, on paper it's a far superior model with some significant upgrades inside to improve sound and performance.

And since it's the same price as the older model, there's more bang for buck here.

If you're keen on the new model, we'd definitely suggest getting your order in as soon as pre-orders go live. We'll be sure to add more retailers to this page as they become available.